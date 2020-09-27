Avril Lavigne’s Birthday: You’re An Ardent Fan If You Guess These Songs By Their Lyrics

The eight-time Grammy Award-nominated songstress, Avril Lavigne rings in her 36th birthday today, i.e. September 27, 2020. The singer, songwriter and writer kickstarted her career in the music industry with her debut studio album titled Let Go, which released in 2002. Throughout her illustrious career as a pop artist, Lavigne has released a total of six studio albums and twenty-four singles. Thus, on the occasion of Avril Levigne’s birthday, here’s a fun quiz for all the ardent fans of the record-breaking Candian artist.

Also Read | On Lucky Ali's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz Based On The Singer's Journey

Can you guess these Avril Lavigne songs based on their lyrics?

1) “You wiped my tears got rid of all my fears/ Why did you have to go?”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her second studio album ‘Under My Skin’?

Don’t Tell Me

Take Me Away

Together

My Happy Ending

2) “When the world's crashing down/ When I fall and hit the ground/ I will turn myself around/ Don't you try to stop me”. Can you guess this Alice Lavigne song, which is from the 2010 film ‘Alice the Wonderland’?

Girlfriend

Alice

I Fell In Love With The Devil

I’m With You

3) “Call up all our friends, go hard this weekend/ For no damn reason, I don't think we'll ever change”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her 2013’s self-titled album?

Rock n Roll

Here’s To Never Growing Up

Hello Heartache

Sippin’ On Sunshine

4) “You're so fine/ I want you mine/ You're so delicious/ I think about you all the time”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her third studio album ‘The Best Damn Thing’?

I Can Do Better

Girlfriend

One Of Those Girls

Everything Back But You

5) “So what if I go out on a million dates? You never call or listen to me anyway”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her fourth studio album ‘Goodbye Lullaby’?

Wish You Were Here

Stop Standing There

What The Hell

Everybody Hurts

Also Read | Jada Pinkett-Smith's Birthday Special: Trivia Quiz About 'The Nutty Professor' Actor

6) “Isn't anyone tryin' to find me? Won't somebody come take me home?”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her debut album ‘Let Go’?

Anything But Ordinary

I’m With You

Things I'll Never Say

Too Much To Ask

7) “And the days feel like years when I'm alone/ And the bed where you lie/ Is made up on your side”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from their third studio album ‘The Best Damn Thing’?

Runaway

When You’re Gone

The Best Damn Thing

I Don’t Have To Try

8) “Let's talk this over/ It's not like we're dead/ Was it something I did?/ Was it something you said?”. Can you guess this Avril Lavigne song from her second studio album ‘Under My Skin’?

How Does It Feel

Don’t Tell Me

Shipped Away

My Happy Ending

9) “Secretly she wanted him as well/ But all of her friends/ Stuck up their nose/ They had a problem with his baggy clothes”. Can you guess this song from her debut album ‘Let Go’?

Complicated

Losing Grip

Sk8er Boi

Tomorrow

10) “Chill out, what ya yellin' for?/ Lay back, it's all been done before”. Can you guess this lead single from Avril Lavigne’s debut studio album?

Complicated

Nobody’s Fool

Things I’ll Never Say

Mobile

Also Read | On Nia Sharma's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Of The Actor

Answers:

Don’t Tell Me Alice Here’s To Never Growing Up Girlfriend What The Hell I’m With You When You’re Gone My Happy Ending Sk8er Boi Complicated

Also Read | Julie And The Phantoms Quiz: Find Out If You Are Alex, Reggie Or Julie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.