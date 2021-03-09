On BTS' Suga's Birthday, Fans Drop Sheet Music & Videos To Celebrate The Day

Quick links:
On March 9, BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi, turned 28-years-old. The singer and a rapper, who made his debut with BTS in the year 2013, is BTS’ lead rapper, songwriter and record producer. Suga enjoys a massive fan following and everyone from his Bangtan Boys to his fans is celebrating his birthday. The BTS’ ARMY is known for expressing their love in big ways. This year, the fan base has started streaming goals for songs performed by this rapper, both on YouTube and Spotify. Many of them have taken the sheet music and shared it on their respective Twitter handles to celebrate Suga's birthday.
Happy Birthday Yoongi.March 8, 2021
People from all over the world wished #SUGA a very happy birthday & said “thank you for being our music” in their own languages#HappyBirthdaySUGA #HappyBirthdayYoongi#HappySUGAday#OurMusicYoongi#ìœ¤ê¸°ì•¼ë„Œëˆ„êµ¬ë³´ë‹¤_ë°ê²Œë¹›ë‚˜@BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/GYyzymXsXL
hobi's gallery is literally a museum pic.twitter.com/yXEws8rTM0March 8, 2021
Hello Pak #BTSARMY! The second project for #SUGA's birthday is here!!February 26, 2021
DONATE BLOOD TO SAVE A LIFE â¤ï¸
DATE: 1st - 3rd March
CITIES: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad
Check the poster below for location and timing information.@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dvQtlR9OQ6
Several of Suga’s fans have taken to their Twitter handles and are celebrating the rapper’s birthday by sharing Suga's photos and videos. A few fans have set the streaming goals for the songs which are performed by BTS’ Suga. The list of the songs of his solo music shared by his fans includes Daechwita and D-2, along with songs released under BTS such as Map of the Soul: 7’s Interlude: Shadow. A fan, sharing Yoongi's photos, commented, “Happy Yoongi Day”. One of his fans is encouraging ARMY to donate blood.
HAPPY B-DAY MIN SUGA!! â¤ï¸#HappyBirthdayYoongi #í•´í”¼_ë¯¼ìŠˆê°€_ë°ì´ #HappyBirthdaySUGA pic.twitter.com/6euLzR2UYq— ë±ìƒˆ (@chugjekeullau) March 9, 2021
[210309] HAPPY SUGA DAY!— this is @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailycontent) March 9, 2021
(Note: this is from a rm y membership) #BTS #SUGA #Yoongi pic.twitter.com/gFmRWVzkqz
210309 | WEVERSE— íŠ¸ë ˆì´ì‹œâ·ðŸŠ (@mn_yg09) March 9, 2021
HBD
HAPPY SUGA DAY!
MARCH 9, 2021!
Happy Birthday to SUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9y0wRvy36C
The world is But ours is— ð€ð§ð§ðšð¤ð¨ð¨ð¤ (@Annmaria2007) March 9, 2021
4.543 billion only 29
Years old years old #HappyBirthdaySUGA #HappyBirthdayYoongi #HappyBirthdayMinYoongi #HappyYoongiDay pic.twitter.com/3NX4FMoWIQ
Suga, along with singing, also writes, produces and performs the songs. It was once in an interview with Jimmy Fallon for the show The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Suga had stated that if he was not a member of BTS, he would still be a songwriter, a composer or a producer. Inspired by this, several BTS’ ARMY took the sheet music and shared it on social media. The sheet music is related to his songs, including the one under his stage name Agust D’s So Far Away ft. Suran.
SUGA'S BIRTHDAY PROJECT !! ARMY!! march 9th is very close! (and here are some ideas for your layouts !!) pic.twitter.com/56bEYcBUoa— sof âš” (@mygwo) February 21, 2021
you know yoongi loves music, so what if we do something music related !! let's use music sheets of basic melodies of prod. suga or suga solo songs as our headers !! pic.twitter.com/nXfceFpV7x— sof âš” (@mygwo) February 21, 2021
BIRTHDAY GOALS !! pic.twitter.com/w5mg7YVAl7— sof âš” (@mygwo) February 21, 2021
Happy birthday Yoongi ðŸ¥³ðŸ˜you inspire me every dayðŸ¥ºðŸ’œâ¤ï¸#HAPPYSUGADAY pic.twitter.com/3foSD72a05— amarachi (@ZantaPassion) March 9, 2021
Happy birthday Yoongi!! Hope you're well! Have a great day!!ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’œ #HAPPYSUGADAY #HappyBirthdaySUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UU0koUkk4L— Jules â· (@Nemorosa7) March 9, 2021
According to CheatSheet, several fans have organised events at cafes where they are reuniting with others and enjoying the music of the rapper. A few of them have erected billboards to honour the rapper. Meanwhile, Suga released his first solo mixtape under the stage name, Agust D. His second solo, D-2 was released in 2020, which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200.
