On BTS' Suga's Birthday, Fans Drop Sheet Music & Videos To Celebrate The Day

As BTS' Suga rings his 28th birthday today, the BTS' ARMY has taken to their Twitter handles to celebrate the rapper's day. Take a look at the tweets below.

BTS' Suga

On March 9, BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi, turned 28-years-old. The singer and a rapper, who made his debut with BTS in the year 2013, is BTS’ lead rapper, songwriter and record producer. Suga enjoys a massive fan following and everyone from his Bangtan Boys to his fans is celebrating his birthday. The BTS’ ARMY is known for expressing their love in big ways. This year, the fan base has started streaming goals for songs performed by this rapper, both on YouTube and Spotify. Many of them have taken the sheet music and shared it on their respective Twitter handles to celebrate Suga's birthday.

Several of Suga’s fans have taken to their Twitter handles and are celebrating the rapper’s birthday by sharing Suga's photos and videos. A few fans have set the streaming goals for the songs which are performed by BTS’ Suga. The list of the songs of his solo music shared by his fans includes Daechwita and D-2, along with songs released under BTS such as Map of the Soul: 7’s Interlude: Shadow. A fan, sharing Yoongi's photos, commented, “Happy Yoongi Day”. One of his fans is encouraging ARMY to donate blood.

Suga, along with singing, also writes, produces and performs the songs. It was once in an interview with Jimmy Fallon for the show The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Suga had stated that if he was not a member of BTS, he would still be a songwriter, a composer or a producer. Inspired by this, several BTS’ ARMY took the sheet music and shared it on social media. The sheet music is related to his songs, including the one under his stage name Agust D’s So Far Away ft. Suran.

According to CheatSheet, several fans have organised events at cafes where they are reuniting with others and enjoying the music of the rapper. A few of them have erected billboards to honour the rapper. Meanwhile, Suga released his first solo mixtape under the stage name, Agust D. His second solo, D-2 was released in 2020, which peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200.

