On Chris Brown's Birthday Take A Quiz About The Singer And Test Your Knowledge

As seen on Chris Brown's Instagram
Chris Brown is a popular American rapper, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Born in Tappahannock, Virginia, he is one of the most prominent singers in the R&B genre. Brown released his self-titled debut studio album the following year, which became approved double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His first single "Run It!" debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100, Brown became the first male artist since 1997 to have his debut single top the chart.
Brown's fourth album F.A.M.E. released in the year 2011 became one of his most significant successes, being his first to top the Billboard 200, containing globally successful singles such as "Yeah 3x", "Look at Me Now" and "Beautiful People", also earning him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Brown has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. On the occasion of Chris Brown's birthday take a quiz about the singer and test your knowledge.
Source: Chris Brown's Instagram
