On Chris Brown's Birthday Take A Quiz About The Singer And Test Your Knowledge

Chris Brown is a popular American rapper, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Born in Tappahannock, Virginia, he is one of the most prominent singers in the R&B genre. Brown released his self-titled debut studio album the following year, which became approved double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His first single "Run It!" debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100, Brown became the first male artist since 1997 to have his debut single top the chart.

Brown's fourth album F.A.M.E. released in the year 2011 became one of his most significant successes, being his first to top the Billboard 200, containing globally successful singles such as "Yeah 3x", "Look at Me Now" and "Beautiful People", also earning him the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Brown has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. On the occasion of Chris Brown's birthday take a quiz about the singer and test your knowledge.

Chris Brown's Quiz

1.What is Chris Brown's full name?

a. Christopher Lawrence Brown

b. Christopher Michael Brown

c. Christopher Maurice Brown

d. Christopher Clinton Brown

2. Is Chris Brown's sister named Lytrell Bundy?

a. True

b. False



3. When is Chris Brown's birthday?

a. September 12, 1990

b. August 16, 1989

c. May 5, 1989

d. June 23, 1989

4. Where is Chris Brown from?

a. Tappahannock, VA

b. Annapolis, MD

c. Los Angeles, CA

d. New Orleans, LA

5. Who was featured with Chris Brown on his number 1 hit "Run It"?

a. Bow Wow

b. Juelz Santana

c. He didn't work with anybody

d. T.I.

6. What was the first acting job Chris Brown had?

a. One On One

b. Stomp The Yard

c. The Brandon T. Jackson Show

d. The OC

7. What is the name of Chris Brown's second album?

a. Graduation

b. Chris Breezy

c. Steppin'

d. Exclusive

8. What state/city did Chris Brown move to, to begin his recording career?

a. Atlanta, Georga

b. New York

c. Los Angeles, California

d. Miami, Florida

9. Many times Chris states that he was influenced by several classic artists. Which of these does he refer to?

a. Al Cooke

b. 2 Pac

c. Janet Jackson

d. Michael Jackson

10. Chris Brown's mother is named Tina Davis.

a. True

b. False



Answers:

1. Christopher Maurice Brown

2. True

3. May 5, 1989

4. Tappahannock, VA

5. Juelz Santana

6. One On One

7. Exclusive

8. New York

9. Michael Jackson

10. False

Source: Chris Brown's Instagram