On Harry Styles' Birthday, Take A Look At His Top All-time Trending Songs

Singer Harry Edward Styles best known by his stage name Harry Styles celebrated his birthday on February 1. The singer first rose to fame as a contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Styles focused on his solo career.

Since his disbandment from One Direction, Harry Styles has released two studio albums, Harry Styles in 2017 and Fine Lines 2019. Both the albums spawned several top-charting songs like Sign Of The Times, Watermelon Sugar and many more. Here are some of Harry Styles top trending songs.

1. Watermelon Sugar

Watermelon Sugar won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, and also won Song of the Year at the 41st Brit Awards the same year. It also became Styles' first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2. Sign Of The Times

Sign of the Times reached number one on the UK charts and number four in the United States. In 2018, the single won a BMI Pop Award, and the video won a Brit Award for British Artist Video of the Year. In 2021, Rolling Stone placed it at number 428 on its list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

3. Falling

The soft piano ballad, Falling, debuted at number 39 on the UK Singles Chart and later peaked at number 15, making it the fourth song from Fine Line album to chart in the UK top 20. In the US, Falling was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of 1 million track-equivalent units.

4. Adore You

Adore You peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and at number seven on the UK Singles Chart. The song was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and received generally favourable reviews from music critics.

Harry Styles other trending songs include-