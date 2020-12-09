On John Lennon's 40th Death Anniversary, Here's Reminiscing Some Of His Best Songs

December 8, 2020 marks John Lennon’s 40th death anniversary and the tributes for him have poured over from all over the world. Lennon was known to be extremely outspoken about social issues and many of his songs and quotes are a reflection of the same. He was one of the founding members of the massively successful band, The Beatles, which made a number of hit songs and albums before it broke off in 1970.

Apart from that, John Lennon has also made quite a few solo hit songs in his career. While a lot has been said about his tragic death, let us have a look at some of his most popular songs that entertained generations of fans.

On John Lennon’s 40th death anniversary, here are some of his top songs

Give Peace a Chance (1969)

This song was released in 1969 under Plastic Ono Band and it was written by John Lennon. It was released as a single and it advocates peace and anti-war sentiments, which was always reflecting in Lennon’s nature and views. This song was performed by his wife Yoko Ono in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Imagine (1971)

This song was performed by Lennon and was released in 1971. This song was also heard in the movie Mr. Holland’s Opus which released in 1995. Imagine quickly became one of John Lennon’s hit songs with deep and insightful lyrics that are appreciated by fans even today.

A Day In The Life (1967)

This song was made and launched by The Beatles in 1967 and remains one of the evergreen songs in the band. The lyrics for A Day In The Life were penned by both John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Both Lennon and McCartney provided the lead vocals in this song.

All You Need Is Love (1967)

Released in 1967, this is another songs of The Beatles which remains to be popular till date. This song was again penned by John Lennon along with Paul McCartney, with Lennon providing the lead vocals in this song. All You Need Is Love featured in Magical Mystery Tour.

Oh Yoko! (1971)

Oh Yoko! was both written and performed by John Lennon. It was dedicated to Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono and even featured another well-known musician Nicky Hopkins. This song sees Lennon give the lead vocals, as well as play the electric guitar and harmonica as well.

