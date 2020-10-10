On John Lennon's Birth Anniversary, Here Are Some Of His Most Iconic Songs

John Lennon is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He was the co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the iconic band, The Beatles. To honour his 80th birth anniversary, on October 9, 2020, check out some of his most iconic songs:

John Lennon’s Birthday: His most iconic songs

John Winston Ono Lennon was an English singer and songwriter who is known for establishing the band The Beatles. He was also the co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band. Lennon was born on October 9,1940. He was a peace activist and his lyrics often sent across a pacifist message. Some of his songs were also adopted as anthems for anti-war movements.

Imagine

Imagine was a song he wrote for his 1971 album of the same name. It went on to become the best-selling solo of his career. The song's message is to imagine a world that is at peace and there are no divisions of religion, or nationality. A while before his death, he said that the content for the song was mostly written by his wife, Yoko Ono and in 2017 the co-credit for the song was received by her.

Working Class Hero

Working Class Hero was a song by Lennon for his album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band of the year 1970. This was his first album after his break-up with the Beatles.

Woman

Woman was a song by John Lennon from his 1980 album Double Fantasy. He wrote this song as an ode to Yoko Ono, his wife and the other women in the world. Lennon chose it to be the second single to release from his album Double Fantasy.

Jealous Guy

Jealous Guy was from Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine and he began writing it in 1968. The song was inspired by a lecture of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi that the Beatles attended in Rishikesh, India. It was one of the songs they demoed prior to recording self-titled Double Album.

Give Peace a Chance

Give Peace a Chance is an anti-war song by Lennon. It was performed by Yoko Ono in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Ever since its release, it has garnered widespread critical acclaim and has been regarded by several activities and music pundits as an anthem of peace.

Instant Karma

Instant Karma is a rock song recorded by John Lennon in the year 1970. It was made in a span of 10 days and received highly positive reviews from critics who consider it one of Lennon's finest compositions. It has also been covered by numerous artists over the years, including U2 and Paul Weller.

