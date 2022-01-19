On Mac Miller's 30th Birth Anniversary, Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To 'Circles' Rapper

American actor-composer Malcolm James McCormick, better known by his stage name Mac Miller would have turned 30-years-old today i.e on January 19. The young artist breathed his last on September 7 after reportedly accidentally overdosing at his home at the age of 26. Starting his career in the hip-hop scene at the young age of 15, the Grammy-nominated made a name for himself throughout the years.

Some of his most-celebrated albums include GO:OD AM, The Divine Feminine, Watching Movies with the Sound Off and more. His track BDE - Best Day Ever remains of his most-viewed music video on YouTube with 140 million views. Fans still groove to some of his popular tracks like Dang!, Smile Back, Frick Park Market and more. Emotional fans took to social media to pay a tribute to mark the rapper's 30th birth anniversary.

Mac Miller 30th anniversary

The official Twitter account dedicated to the rapper, going by the username The Mac Miller Memoir, shared a post to mark his 30th birth anniversary. With the caption, ''The big 3-0'', the post read, ''Thank you to everyone for sharing your cards and celebrating with us.'' Social media was flooded with fans wishing the late artist on his birthday as one fan tweeted, ''happy birthday mac miller. everyday i wish you were still here bro''

Happy Birthday to the late great Malcolm James McCormick aka Mac Miller ❤️



Mac helped millions with his music and was one of the greatest artists of the last decade



We will never forget his impact.



Most Dope, That’s Forever ♾ pic.twitter.com/BPMEgGgzTu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 19, 2022

Many shared pictures and videos of Mac Miller to wish him on his birthday with emotional captions. One fan wrote, ''Happy Birthday Mac Miller. Miss you a lot! You always brought light and laughs to my life anytime I was with you.'' A few fans got vocal about how the rapper helped them through the toughest phase of their lives via his music as one fan tweeted, ''man, I’m really gonna miss mac miller for the rest of my life. I would never be so self-aware of my mental health if it weren’t for him. love you forever mac #HappyBirthdayMacMiller''

it’s my lockscreen so i thought i’d share it, it’s such a beautiful photo pic.twitter.com/pOUJKEzZr5 — chris (@chrisserna123) January 19, 2022

Every Mac Miller Album cover in the style of every Mac Miller Album cover pic.twitter.com/wxSfCZIg9t — Mᴀʟᴄᴏʟᴍ (@100GranKids) January 17, 2022

Happy 30th birthday to Mac Miller. I’ll miss you forever. Thank you for everything. #92tilinfinity #HappyBirthdayMacMiller pic.twitter.com/rLkM3nx5Co — Frank 🌹 (@mothmanfrank) January 19, 2022

Moreover, a few fans paid him a tribute by sharing their lock screens featuring Mac Miller's picture. Many shared smiling pictures of the rapper and commended him for his contribution to music and having the ability to connect with fans going through tough times. Check out the tributes here.

happy heavenly birthday mac miller 👼🏻🤍🕊pic.twitter.com/wg3z65OQRs — ✨ J A D E ✨ (@jadelfyfe) January 19, 2022

mac miller monday and circles’ birthday♥️ pic.twitter.com/GNs26zMiyL — daily pic of mac (@malcompicsdaily) January 17, 2022

Image: Twitter/@MacMillerMemoir