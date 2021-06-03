Last Updated:

On NCT Dream's Jaemin And Jeno's 8th Anniversary Of Joining SM, Fans Trend #8yearswithJJ

NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno recently completed 8 years with SM Entertainment and their fans couldn't keep calm and trended #8yearswithJJ. Take a look

NCT Dream is one of the prominent South Korean bands formed by SM Entertainment that have been internationally recognised and appreciated for their amazing songs. As NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno recently completed 8 years with their entertainment company, all their fans took to social media to celebrate their special day and trended a hashtag of 8 years with JJ. 

Fans celebrate Jaemin and Jeno’s 8th anniversary with SM Entertainment

NCT Dream, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is the famous third unit of the band NCT that was created in 2016 after the members of the group turned adults. As NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno completed 8 years of joining SM Entertainment, their fans were thrilled to hear this and shared beautiful memories of the two members.  As fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the internet with congratulatory notes, they began trending the hashtag #8yearswithJJ. Many of the fans wished them happy 8 years and mentioned how much they loved them while many others stated that they were so proud of them and their growth and achievements.

Some fans also dropped in some candid photos of Jaemin and Jeno and stated that they love the way they understood each other. Many also began wishing everyone a happy JJ day and thanked the artists for the enthusiasm they displayed. Some of them also mentioned that it was a blessing for them just to know NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno even if it was only on screen.

Some others even added some cute photos of them together and stated how much they adore their friendship. Some fans also thanked the universe for making Jeno and Jaemin meet and form such a beautiful bond that was so pure and genuine. They thanked them for always working hard for them and sharing their talents and providing them with happiness. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to 8 years of NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno with SM Entertainment. 

NCT Dream members

Apart from Jaemin and Jeno, other NCT Dream members include Mark, Renjun, Chenle, Haechin and Jisung. Other NCT members include artist namely Sungchan, Lucas, Johnny, Ten, Doyoung, Taeil, Jungwoo, Kun, Hendery and many others. 

