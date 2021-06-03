On NCT Dream's Jaemin And Jeno's 8th Anniversary Of Joining SM, Fans Trend #8yearswithJJ

NCT Dream is one of the prominent South Korean bands formed by SM Entertainment that have been internationally recognised and appreciated for their amazing songs. As NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno recently completed 8 years with their entertainment company, all their fans took to social media to celebrate their special day and trended a hashtag of 8 years with JJ.

Fans celebrate Jaemin and Jeno’s 8th anniversary with SM Entertainment

NCT Dream, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, is the famous third unit of the band NCT that was created in 2016 after the members of the group turned adults. As NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno completed 8 years of joining SM Entertainment, their fans were thrilled to hear this and shared beautiful memories of the two members. As fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the internet with congratulatory notes, they began trending the hashtag #8yearswithJJ. Many of the fans wished them happy 8 years and mentioned how much they loved them while many others stated that they were so proud of them and their growth and achievements.

Some fans also dropped in some candid photos of Jaemin and Jeno and stated that they love the way they understood each other. Many also began wishing everyone a happy JJ day and thanked the artists for the enthusiasm they displayed. Some of them also mentioned that it was a blessing for them just to know NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno even if it was only on screen.

Some others even added some cute photos of them together and stated how much they adore their friendship. Some fans also thanked the universe for making Jeno and Jaemin meet and form such a beautiful bond that was so pure and genuine. They thanked them for always working hard for them and sharing their talents and providing them with happiness. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to 8 years of NCT Dream's Jaemin and Jeno with SM Entertainment.

Happy 8 years with JJ

Ily both and tysm💚#8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/IydfdJc9It — matcha girl. (@juleyvenree__) June 3, 2021

My favourite besties ✨❤️ I love the way the understand each other 🥰🥺🥰❤️ HAPPY 8 YEARS! 💚💚 #8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/lfCr0BamSX — 🐯🐯 (@bbieyeol) June 3, 2021

HAPPY JJ's DAY 🐶🐰



Happy JJ day

I don't know what to say just thank you for your enthusiasm I hope you can stay forever 🐶🐰

🥺❤️#8YearsWithJJ#JJDAY#제노 #재민@NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/Y0T2IKHN44 — ꦥꦿꦢꦤꦶꦔꦿꦸꦩ꧀ (@bapersmdiayngsm) June 3, 2021

I adore their friendship soooo muchhhhh THE CUTEST 💞💕🤍🌱🌷💞🤍🌱🤍💕🤍💕✨🌷🌷#8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/Mkvs35cvpe — 𝚓𝚊𝚝𝚒 ❦ ༄ (@eirlyszati) June 3, 2021

They are meant to meet each other, to build memories and a strong friendship. Happy 8 years to Jaemin and Jeno, thank you for always working hard, for sharing your talents to us and for giving us happiness🐶🐰💖

#8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/GRDtSMjdxQ — Alic:e🌻💾 (@namericano_OH) June 3, 2021

like julie dillon said once that universe grants every soul a twin, a reflection of themselves. I think thats true. thank you universe for making jaemin and jeno met and formed a bond that is so beautiful, pure and genuine💖.

#8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/eiUTOjBTbk — Roz. (@7vhl1) June 3, 2021

happy 8 years JJ

I love you both always ♡︎#8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/Vq6fwbJYBw — ᴄʜᴇʀʟɪɴ🎀 (@chlinmark_) June 3, 2021

8 years ago these two people met, until now they are two successful and talented people. Happy 8 years JJ! We love you 💚 #8YearsWithJJ pic.twitter.com/i14KA7LAzy — 𝗖𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗶 — 💾96. (@doyourgirl96) June 3, 2021

NCT Dream members

Apart from Jaemin and Jeno, other NCT Dream members include Mark, Renjun, Chenle, Haechin and Jisung. Other NCT members include artist namely Sungchan, Lucas, Johnny, Ten, Doyoung, Taeil, Jungwoo, Kun, Hendery and many others.

IMAGE: JAEMIN'S INSTAGRAM, JENO FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

