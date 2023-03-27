On Ram Charan's Birthday, Team RC16 Unveils Official Poster Of The Actor

Ram Charan turns 38 today. As the actor celebrates the occasion with his close friends and family, fans of his work have reasons to rejoice as well. RC 16, Ram Charan's next release after Game Changer, released its official poster. RC 16, untitled as of now, is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The poster

Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the RC 16 poster. Adarsh's tweet read, "RAM CHARAN - SUKUMAR - MYTHRI - BUCHI BABU SANA: NEW POSTER OF PAN-INDIA FILM… On#RamCharan’s birthday today, here’s the poster of the actor’s forthcoming film with director #BuchiBabuSana [who debuted with the Blockbuster #Uppena]."

The poster features a painted image of Ram Charan's face with his signature beard and slicked back hair. The poster carries minimal information enlisting the involved production houses and director Buchi Babu Sana'a name. Additionally, the poster also extends birthday wishes to Ram Charan. It reads, 'Happy Birthday Mega Powerstar Ramcharan'. The earthy tones in red and brown chosen for the largely monochromatic poster create a mysterious atmosphere adding to the hype of the film.

RC 16

After the details of Game Changer (called RC 15 at the time) were finalised, there was a lot of speculation on which film would earn the title of RC 16. After a lot of back and forth, Buchi Babu Sana's film was finalised. Interestingly, Buchi Babu Sana had offered his film to Ram Charan's RRR co-star NTR Jr.

NTR Jr, however, chose Kortala Siva's next as his pick for NTR 30. Buchi Babu Sana's first directorial Uppena in 2021, starring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetthy, opened to rave reviews. He will now direct Ram Charan in RC 16. Interestingly, Buchi Babu Sana has worked with Ram Charan earlier as well. The former was an assistant director in Ram Charan's 2018 film Rangasthalam.