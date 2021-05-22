On Suho's Birthday, Check Out Five Interesting Facts About The EXO Leader & Vocalist

South Korean singer & actor Kim Jun-Myeon, popularly known as Suho, rings in his 30th birthday today, i.e. May 22, 2021. The How Are U Bread star is the leader and a vocalist of the K-Pop group EXO, formed in 2011 by SM Entertainment. Last year in March, he also debuted as a solo artist with the release of his EP, Self-Portrait. Did you know the songster has the longest training period out of all the EXO members? If not, read on to find out some interesting facts about EXO's Suho on the occasion of Suho's birthday.

On Suho's birthday, here are 5 interesting facts about the EXO leader

1) His stage name 'Suho' means 'Guardian'

Born on May 22, 1991, as Kim Jun-Myeon, he adapted 'Suho' as his stage name. For the unversed, his stage name means 'guardian' in Korean. The singer-songwriter was born and brought up in Seoul, South Korea, and he continues to live there with his parents even today.

2) He started training at the age of 16 under SM Entertainment

According to a post by Wattpad, Suho kicked off his career as a trainee through the Casting System of SM Entertainment in 2006. He was roped in after being discovered by a casting manager of SM on the streets. Back then, Suho's age was just 16 years.

3) Suho has the longest training period among all the EXO members

After starting off as a trainee under SM Entertainment at the age of 16, Suho has been trained for 7 years. It marks the longest training received by any of the EXO members. He was then officially introduced as a member of the K-Pop band in February 2012.

4) He is one of the youngest artists to get his life documented

Suho is one of the youngest artists to have gotten his life documented, even though it is in bits and pieces. The television series titled Exo Next Door starred the singer-actor as himself. It had released back in 2015 when Suho was 24 years old.

5) Theatre played a pivotal role in Suho's life

Along with his career as a singer, Suho also worked in several plays before kickstarting his career as a film actor. His theatre group made their debut in 2012 with the extended play titled Mam. Later, he went on to play lead roles in other plays including 2015's School of OZ, 2017's The Last Kiss, and 2018's The Man Who Laughs to name a few.

IMAGE: SUHO'S INSTAGRAM

