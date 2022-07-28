Zayn Malik never ceases to amaze his fans, and the popstar's latest post revealing his pink hairdo has sent many gushing over him. The former One Direction member posted a selfie on social media, where one can see the pink streaks falling on his face. Fans seemed to love Malik's new avatar and flooded the internet with compliments, with some announcing that they shall also get their hair coloured pink.

Zayn Malik breaks the internet with his new pink hairdo

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 28, the Dusk Till Dawn singer shared a close-up glimpse of himself and revealed his new look. He paired it up with a white netted vest alongside a chunky silver chain, with his neck and arm tattoos clearly visible. Take a look.

Lauding his look, fans dropped comments like, "the prettiest boy on earth," "Oh my look at that smirk of his .....bro I'm crying it's illegal," among other things. One also mentioned that the singer manages to look amazing in every look he tries out.

This man changes his looks with the snap of his fingers and still looks good in all of em😅 just Zayn Malik things. — Sonaaa ♡ Zayn 🌼 (@1DStanMindful) July 28, 2022

I present to you Zayn Malik who apparently according to some people glowed down after the breakup ...... Oh my look at that smirk of his .....bro I'm crying it's illegal 😱❤️🤧#ZAYN zayn malik we love you @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/LexMhIHcdF — Zayn_i_am_Listening (@Imlisteningokay) July 28, 2022

His gorgeous pink hair, his sexy buff shoulders, his adidas/gucci necklace, his white vest, his awesome tattoos, his sultry eyes, his beautiful face, his EVERYTHING! 😍

Gosh, Zayn Malik, you are truly are a work of art. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qHQM2Ymieg — Little Freak Hana ☀️ (@HanaVol6_) July 28, 2022

Zayn also amazed all One Direction fans as he dropped a video of him singing the band's hit single You & I, which came as a part of their third studio album Midnight Memories. One Direction, which comprised Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan as well, was one of the most loved boy bands until Zayn quit it in 2015.

(Image: @ZAYN/Instagram)