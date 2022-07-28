Last Updated:

'Looking so fine' | One Direction Alum Zayn Malik's New Pink Hairdo Sends Netizens Gushing All Over Him

Former 'One Direction' member Zayn Malik sent netizens gushing over him with his latest Instagram post, where he flaunted his new pink hairdo. Take a look.

Zayn Malik

Image: @ZAYN/Instagram


Zayn Malik never ceases to amaze his fans, and the popstar's latest post revealing his pink hairdo has sent many gushing over him. The former One Direction member posted a selfie on social media, where one can see the pink streaks falling on his face. Fans seemed to love Malik's new avatar and flooded the internet with compliments, with some announcing that they shall also get their hair coloured pink.  

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 28, the Dusk Till Dawn singer shared a close-up glimpse of himself and revealed his new look. He paired it up with a white netted vest alongside a chunky silver chain, with his neck and arm tattoos clearly visible. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Lauding his look, fans dropped comments like, "the prettiest boy on earth," "Oh my look at that smirk of his .....bro I'm crying it's illegal," among other things. One also mentioned that the singer manages to look amazing in every look he tries out.

Zayn also amazed all One Direction fans as he dropped a video of him singing the band's hit single You & I, which came as a part of their third studio album Midnight Memories. One Direction, which comprised Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan as well, was one of the most loved boy bands until Zayn quit it in 2015. 

(Image: @ZAYN/Instagram)

