Oscars 2022: Beyoncé To Billie Eilish, Artists Gearing Up To Perform At The Academy Awards

Popular artists including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Travis Barker, etc. are currently gearing up to perform at the 94th Academy award ceremony on March 27.

Adelle Fernandes
Image: Instagram/@travisbarker

Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker will be one of the fan-favourite artists performing at the Oscars 2022.

Image: Instagram/@sebastianyatra

Sebastián Yatra is all set to perform to the hit number Dos Oruguitas from the recently released animated film Encanto.

Image: Instagram/@finneas

Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to perform No Time to Die from the most recent James Bond movie by the same name starring Daniel Craig.

Image: Instagram/@beyonce

Superstar Beyoncé will also take the stage at the Oscars 2022 and perform Be Alive from Will Smith-starrer King Richard.

Image: Twitter/@nikkie_gaming

Reba McEntire is scheduled to perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days at the upcoming 94th Academy award ceremony.

