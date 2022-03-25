Oscars 2022: Beyoncé To Billie Eilish, Artists Gearing Up To Perform At The Academy Awards

Last Updated: 25th March, 2022 20:56 IST

Reba McEntire is scheduled to perform Somehow You Do from Four Good Days at the upcoming 94th Academy award ceremony.

Superstar Beyoncé will also take the stage at the Oscars 2022 and perform Be Alive from Will Smith-starrer King Richard.

Billie Eilish and Finneas are set to perform No Time to Die from the most recent James Bond movie by the same name starring Daniel Craig.

Sebastián Yatra is all set to perform to the hit number Dos Oruguitas from the recently released animated film Encanto.

Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker will be one of the fan-favourite artists performing at the Oscars 2022.

