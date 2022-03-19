Oscars 2022: Travis Barker And List Of Artists To Perform At The 94th Academy Awards

Movie buffs are in for a treat as the upcoming edition of the prestigious Academy Awards is set to take place later in March this year. The event, which will be hosted by notable celebrities Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, has films including the likes of The Power of the Dog, Dune, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story emerging as key contenders with the maximum number of nominations. Meanwhile, adding to the excitement, this year's Oscars has added a fresh list of music lineup for the forthcoming ceremony. This year's telecast will feature an All-Star Band comprising special performers including Travis Barker, Sheila E. and many more.

Travis Barker, Sheila E, DJ D-Nice and more roped in to perform at Oscars 2022

The development is sure to bring in euphoria among music lovers who have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming 94th edition of the Academy Awards. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event will feature an exhilarating lineup of performances from a list of renowned musicians including Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer and percussionist Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper. Will Packer and Shayla Cowan who are producing this year's Oscars announced the same on March 18.

DJ D-Nice will perform on the March 27 telecast and also during the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration. Jason Whites local group, The Samples will also appear on the telecast. Earlier on Wednesday, March 16, Oscars 2022 made an announcement that the first performance will be of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the surprise hit from Encanto. Notably, the film has earned a nod under the best-animated film category. The song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno comes as a ballad from the film as it has topped the Billboard Hot 100 five consecutive weeks.

More on the 94th Academy Awards

It is pertinent to mention here that Oscars 2022 will air live on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. The Oscars are all set to return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after last year’s pandemic-prompted move to Union Station in Los Angeles. The awards, which will be telecast live from 8 PM as per EDT, will be screened in over 200 countries across the world. The 94th Academy Awards will also have tributes to James Bond as well as the 1972 crime thriller The Godfather, which is turning 50 this year.

Image: Instagram/@jinglepunks/travisbarker