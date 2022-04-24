'Our Blues': BTS Member Jimin's OST 'With You' Out; Fans Call His Voice 'out Of The World'

After waiting for almost a year, fans have finally been treated to BTS member Jimin's OST 'With You' for the popular ongoing K-drama Our Blues. Collaborating for the first time with his best friend Ha Sung Woon, the song depicts the heartache and longing of desiring to be closer to the loved ones. A small snippet of the song was finally played in the drama's latest episode portraying the complicated relationship between Shin Min-A's character Min Seon-ah and Lee Byung-hun's character Lee Dong-seok.

Just a few minutes after the song was dropped, social media flooded with fans complimenting the 26-year-old singer's unique voice and his ability to hit the high notes. Many also admired Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for melodiously harmonizing their voice in the song.

Ha Sung Woon & BTS' Jimin's 'With You' out

Seon-Ah and Lee Dong's love story in Our Blues was yet to be explored in the drama, however, a major rift between the duo was hinted at in the earlier episodes. It was clear to the audience that the couple was not over their past as they carried on with their individual lives miles away from each other. However, their chemistry and love for each other were not lost upon them.

His voice is out of this world, like it's so peaceful and calm and soft and it's so beautiful.I can't get tired of him, he makes me feel at home 🥺😭!!#OurBluesJiminOST @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/N5ARCjcxb7 — Ikra💜 JIMIN OST (@ikra_bts7) April 24, 2022

Capturing the same essence, BTS' Jimin and Ha Sung Woon beautifully portrayed the longingness and desire of closing the unattainable distance between the couple in their track With you. With a melodious track backed by Jimin's charming voice and Ha Sung Woon's vocal prowess, the song is a major hit among the fans.

As mentioned earlier, Twitter is flooded with fans complimenting the duo, especially Jimin's unique voice that stood out in the track. Summing up the feedback of the fans, one netizen tweeted, ''Jimin's ost is exactly what I imagined it to be. his sweet voice brings so much warmth to this song and fits the lyrics so well. his voice matches so well with sungwoon's. the fact that his first ost is sung with a dear friend of his must make this infinitely more special to him.''

THE VERSATILITY OF JIMIN'S VOICE FROM HIS LOWER REGISTER AND THE WAY HE PUT THE EMOTIONS, HIS FALSETTO WITH VIBRATO, OMG HIS VOICE IS JUST PERFECTION #WithYouOutToday #JiminOSTIsComingpic.twitter.com/u1Gy1X7fX8 — Carolyne⁷ 🌱 (@mhereonlyforbts) April 24, 2022

saying it for the 182828th time, jimin's vocals are very rare for a male vocalist, his voice is so so unique, i have not seen any male vocalist being able to hit such high notes so beautifully, even female vocalists dont have this pretty of a falsetto that he has HE IS AMAZING — dee⁷ (@uhgood_28) April 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@j.m/Twitter/@ikra_bts7