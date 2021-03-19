'Outside Lands' Music Festival All Set To Return In 2021; Find Out Official Details

California, one of the USA's hottest destinations for music festivals, saw a halt in several outdoor events and rerouted many more to virtual means in light of the Covid pandemic. Outside Lands, which began in 2008 were also redirected to an online streaming platform, from the safety of people's homes. 2021 has brought some good news for the fans and Outside Lands is set to return in 2021, with an outside venue.

The official Outside Lands date 2021

Outside Lands, the famous San Francisco-based music and arts festival is set to return in 2021. Owing to the pandemic crisis, the festival was cancelled in 2020. However, a two-day online music festival was hosted on the streaming platform Twitch and the organisers named the festival "Inside Lands". The online festival featured artists like Elton John, MXMTOON, Hinds, Brittany Howard, among others. Special merch with Inside Land theme was also released.

The official dates for the festival are from October 29 to October 31, 2021. This year, the festival will take place on the Halloween weekend, instead of its regular summer schedule. The venue for the festival -Golden Gate Park - remains unchanged.

The lineup for the festival features several dozen artists, including Lizzo, Lord Huron, J Balvin, Tame Impala, Kehlani, Zhu, Young Thug. Another Planet Entertainment, co-produces the festival along with Superfly. Another Planet's president, Alleen Scott said the new dates give them the time "to have the most normal festival" they can conduct.

Regarding public health and safety

Allen Scott also revealed that the company is in constant contact with the public health and safety officials regarding the safety guidelines for the venue. The music festival draws a crowd of approximately 75,000 people each year. This leads to raising several questions regarding public health and safety.

San Francisco currently falls under the red-tier of California's reopening structure for the economy. According to Datebook, the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed has expressed an expectation for the city to move to the orange tier. Moving to the orange tier will allow the city to open up music festivals, sports, and live outdoor venues to open for audiences, but at a 20% capacity.