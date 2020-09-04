P1Harmony’s Introduction Logo & Three Members Profiles Revealed By FNC Ent; See Posts

FNC Entertainment shared posters, videos and pictures of their next rookie group. The entertainment agency released the logo introduction video followed by a teaser of the debut group P1Harmony. The intense video had the K-pop idols dance in a remote location. All the members were dressed in hip-hop attires in white.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, Here's What K-pop Celebs Love To Gobble On; Watch Video

In the video, the group performed some heavy-duty, popping and locking as well as some hand and finger tutting. The P1Harmony members looked bold, as per many people in the comments section. The company revealed the meaning of the name P1Harmony through their social media channels as well.

The first music video will be channelling 'new starts' and 'opportunities' under the title P1H: The Beginning of a New World. As per their social media, P in the name P1Harmony stands for plus, 1 stand for unity and H stands for harmony.

Watch the logo reveal

Watch the teaser of the group's introduction dance

Also Read | Is Blackpink Performing At VMAs 2020? K-pop Bands That Are Performing In This Year's Event

P1Harmony will have six members in the group. The group will be made of a combination of singers, rappers, dancers as P1Harmony's agency FNC Entertainment. The management company shared P1Harmony profile on the social media handles of the group, however, three members are yet to be revealed. The first member to be introduced was Keeho. The entertainment agency is yet to reveal the group member's positions.

P1Harmony profile

K-pop group P1Harmony's first member is Keeho-

K-pop group P1Harmony's second member is Theo-

K-pop group P1Harmony's third member is Jiung-

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Sketch Video Reveals Some Unusual Antics Of This K-pop Band, Watch Video

FNC Entertainment K-pop groups

FNC Entertainment is looking at providing a larger platform for the rookie group. The entertainment agency is already responsible for successful groups like CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa got discharged from his military activities in 2019 and will soon hold virtual as well as physical events depending on the coronavirus situation in the country. Before the pandemic hit, he was to attend overseas concerts and fan meetings.

Also Read | K-pop Idol Yaebin Apologises To Fans After Using The ‘N’ Word On Live Stream

On the other hand, AOA, one of the most successful group in FNC witnessed popularity rise after the release of New Moon. Despite the controversies within the group, some of the members are looking at solo comebacks. However, after losing three members to discrepancies and bullying controversies, the group has an uncertain future, as per fans. The groups N.Flying and SF9 members are also contributing to the success of FNC.

Promo Image Credits: FNC Entertainment and P1H Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.