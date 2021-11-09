Padma Awards: Singer KS Chitra Conferred With Padma Bhushan

South Indian singer KS Chitra, with whom legendary singer and music director SP Balasubrahmanyam sang several duets, was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan. The Padma award is India’s second-highest civilian award and the musician was presented with it by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. President Kovind handed the awards to the winners in four batches over the past two days. Scroll down to read more.

KS Chitra receives the Padma Bhushan award

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Smt. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra for Art. A playback singer/vocalist, she has made notable contributions to non-film genres of music like Carnatic classical, traditional and devotional music in various languages. pic.twitter.com/KToaoHG2lz — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind handed the prestigious award to the musical legend at the award ceremony that was held in Delhi. The President of India’s official Twitter account saw a picture of Ram Nath Kovind with the singer. In the caption, KS Chitra was described as, "a playback singer/vocalist, who has made notable contributions to non-film genres of music like Carnatic classical, traditional and devotional music in various languages."

KS Chitra, who is also a Carnatic musician, started her musical journey over four decades ago. She has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various Indian languages such as Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Odia, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tulu, Rajasthani, Sanskrit, and Badaga, along with foreign languages like Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese, English and French. The iconic singer has collaborated with renowned playback singers such as KJ Yesudas, SP Balasubramaniyam, AR Rahman, Ilayiraja, Hamsalekha, MM Keeravani and others. Regarded as a cultural icon of Kerala, she is fondly called 'The Melody Queen' and 'Nightingale of South India'.

The Padma awards are the highest civilian honours in the country. They are announced every year, on the eve of Republic Day. According to a report by ANI, the awards have three main categories, which are Padma Vibhushan (exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The Padma Awards were held on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were presided by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the award ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah. A total of 119 awards will be presented this year. Other recipients of Padma honours for 2020 from the entertainment industry include actor Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami also received their Padma Shri awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan in two batches on Monday.

Late legendary singer and music director SP Balasubrahmanyam was also awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contribution to the world of Art at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday morning. The award was collected by his son SP Charan.

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn