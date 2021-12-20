Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Aunt Lata Mangeshkar's Reaction On 'Prem Rog' Song Recreation

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has said that her aunt Lata Mangeshkar was 'very happy' as she recreated Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara. The song is from her film Prem Rog that also starred Rishi Kapoor. Kolhapure said that one of the biggest factors of her profession is relying on Raj Kapoor.

Lata Mangeshkar praises Padmini Kolhapure for reacreating the iconic song

Also known as the 'Indian Nightingale', Lata Mangeshkar has praised Padmini Kolhapure for recreating Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara. In an interview with Indian Express, Kolhapure said that when Mangeshkar got to know that her niece was singing the recreated the song, she was very pleased. The recreated version of the 1982 classic film Prem Rog, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara is a tribute to the director of the film Raj Kapoor. The song revolves around Kolhapure playing the bride's mother. She recalls the memories of raising her daughter, who is set to get married.

Padmini Kolhapure mentioned that the song is an integral part of her life and she had performed and danced to it at a number of events. In the last 20 years of her profession, Kolhapure has worked with a number of actors like Anil Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and several others. However, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara has already crossed 5 million views, which was also shared by Padmini Kolhapure on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a poster from the song which stated that the song has crossed 5 M views, captioning it, "A BIG BIG thank youuuu."

Padmini Kolhapure in a web series

Several veetran actors are now seen in web shows and movies that stream on OTT platforms. Padmini Kolhapure is one of them, and was quite recently seen in Dil Bekaraar along with Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon - both of whom are her contemporaries. Dil Bekaraar is a web series which is set in the 1980s in which an easy-going English newsreader Debjani meets Dylan, a fiery journalist. Other actors included Sahher Bamba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana. The web series released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26, which got quite a positive response.

Image: Instagram/@padminikolhapure