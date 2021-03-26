Pakistani Band 'Strings' Announces Its Split; Fans Ask For One Last "Grand Concert"

Among the various rock bands that have emerged from Pakistan, Strings has been considered for long as arguably the most popular rock bands in the country. It has created a strong fan base for itself in its long and successful run in music. However, their fans will not be able to see the band in action anymore. The band has announced its split 33 years after they first began in their latest post on social media. The band briefed their fans in a long and heartfelt message, which was soon followed by a wave of shocked reactions from their fans.

Pakistani band Strings comes to an end

The breaking up of a popular band can be tough news to digest for its loyal and hardcore fans. The fandom of Strings appears to be going through a similar experience after the band suddenly announced its decision to break up a short while ago. In their latest Instagram post, they shared this announcement by engaging with their fans as a group for one last time. Their message started by saying that the post would be “different from the usual”. Getting straight to the point, they then announced that they had decided to “conclude Strings” as of March 25, 2021.

They then called their experience for the last 33 years an “incredible” experience for everyone related to the band. The band then expressed its gratitude to the fans for the support in their long journey and hoped that the fans found the experience “worthwhile as well”. The message further continued by saying that while Bilal and Faisal, who are the major members of the band, are splitting the band, they both “share an inseparable bond” that will keep both of them connected to each other no matter where they end up.

Images courtesy: Strings' Instagram comments

The post promptly received massive reactions from their fans who expressed their shock and disbelief about the breaking up of the band. They talked about how they have been following their music since their childhood and called the split of the band ‘the end of an era’. Many of the fans were even seen asking them for one last “Grand concert” for all of their fans. Only time will tell if the band members will comply with their request.

Promo image courtesy: Strings' Instagram

