Palak Muchhal Closer To Dream Of Setting Up Hospital, To Provide Free Treatment For Needy

Palak Muchhal was elated to inform that she was closer to her dream of setting up a hospital, to provide free treatment for the needy.

The COVID-19 national crisis has shown the helpful side of many celebrities of the film industry. Right from providing essentials to the underprivileged affected due to the lockdown to arrange coronavirus-related resources like hospital beds, oxygen supply equipment and more, they have been stepping up. The latest celebrity to come out with a noble initiative, though not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic yet, is Palak Muchhal, who is setting up a hospital, that will provide free treatment for the underprivileged.

Palak Muchhal to set up a hospital 

The singer took to Twitter to make the ‘elated’ announcement that her dream of building a hospital was finally taking 'concrete shape.' She stated that treatment will be provided for free for those who could not afford it. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo artist sought the blessings of her well-wishers as she informed that the construction had moved to the next phase. 

Palak has performed numerous other acts of charity in the past, which include sponsoring th heart surgeries of babies, which she would fund with her charity shows.

Recently, another celebrity Gurmeet Choudhary had announced that she was setting up hospitals in Patna and Lucknow. The project is termed as ‘Grand Hospital  Project’ as the actor had stated that it was for the ‘common masses.’

Numerous other stars of the film industry are currently stepping up to help. Sonu Sood has once again been leading the initiative to provide medicines, oxygen supply and beds. From Harshvardhan Rane selling his bike to fund oxygen concentrators to Shweta Basu Prasad painting to set up funds, there have been many other notable gestures.

