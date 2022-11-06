Palak Muchhal, Mithoon Sharma Tie Knot In An Intimate Ceremony; Share First Pictures

After dating and being engaged for a few years, Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma began their "forever." The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance in Mumbai. As their fans were eager to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, they recently surprised them with the first pictures from their nuptials.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma took to their respective Instagram handle to share the first pictures of their nuptials. In the photos, the newlyweds shared smiles as they beautifully posed together. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Aaj hum do sadaiv ke liye ek hue! And forever begins..."

The Chahun Main Ya Na crooner wore a red and golden coloured ensemble with matching heavy jewellery. She left her locks open and opted for subtle make-up for the d-day. On the other hand, the music composer wore an ivory-coloured Sherwani and paired it with a maroon shawl. Sharma also added a printed turban to his look along with some pearl accessories.

Several celebrities from the music industry congratulated the couple on their new beginnings. Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "u both are making such a beautiful couple @palakmuchhal3 @mithoon11," while Asees Kaur penned, "Congratulations," and added red heart emojis. Stebin Ben, Jasleen Royal and more also sent their best wishes to the couple. One of their fans commented, "Congratulations angel may god bless you both with all the love and life long togetherness," while another wrote, "OMGGGG!!! The cutest, Prettiest photo Many many congratulations @palakmuchhal3 di @mithoon11 sir."

More about Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma

Singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma first collaborated in 2013 for the blockbuster film Aashiqui 2. Their tracks Meri Aashiqui and Chahun Main Ya Na became overnight hits. They then worked together on two songs Keh Bhi De and Door Na Jaa in 2016.

Image: Instagram/@palakmuchhal3