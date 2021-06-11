Palak Muchhal On Working Amid COVID: 'We Recorded Broken But Beautiful 3 Song On FaceTime'

In an exclusive chat with Republicworld, playback singer Palak Muchhal shared her experience of recording a track for the web series Broken But Beautiful 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared her piece of mind on recording songs for films and web series.

Palak Muchhal's experience of recording Kya Kiya Hai Tuney

When asked if there was any pressure when she was recording for Broken but Beautiful 3, considering that the music track of the previous season of the series was a major hit, Palak Muchhal said,

"No, there was honestly no pressure because I knew that people are going to love it because it was such a beautiful composition. And when I sing for a film, or a web series, or any particular project, I don't really focus on the project, I focus on the song. So that's always been my approach. So that way, I was quite confident and it's such a beautiful composition, such amazing lyrics, and Armaan has also sung it beautifully. So, I was sure people will love it."

As the conversation progressed further, she was asked to differentiate between the format of singing for films and web series, to which, the Chaahun Main Ya Naa singer replied,

"No, there's no difference in the recording process. So, the only difference was that we were recording in a lockdown phenomenon like I was recording in my studio, he (Amaal Malik) was sitting in Dubai, and Armaan (Malik) was sitting somewhere else at a studio. And we recorded on FaceTime. So that was the only change that was there. But that was because of a pandemic we are facing."

Sharing her experience of recording the song on FaceTime, the Kaun Tujhe singer continued,

"Surprisingly, it's been smooth, because that's how I recorded all my songs since last year. I've not stepped down to a recording studio physically at all. And this has been the new normal for all of us. So by the time we recorded for Broken But Beautiful, I got used to it. Before that, Armaan and I had recorded in the same format. So it wasn’t very challenging because even if he was in Mumbai, he had to be on a video call. So that didn't matter. And even when we record at a studio, I mean, there are two different rooms for the singer and the music director. The singer sings in the recording room and our director sits in the controlling room. So we're just trying to imagine that we are in the studio. But of course, I'm really missing the smell of the studio."

The 29-year-old singer then went on to speak about a few of her upcoming projects as she said,

There's a whole bunch of songs just coming out. And it's a super lineup, according to me, and I hope that people love the songs as much as they have loved my previous songs. There are two singles coming out this month. Apart from that, there is a mixtape also which is coming out. Again, I've collaborated with Armaan (Malik). And that's coming out this month as well. And next month, also, I think one of the singles is coming out plus two film songs. So yeah. I'm excited.

IMAGE: PR / STILL FROM BBB3

