Last Updated:

Palak Muchhal Songs That Every Fan Must Add To Their Playlist If They Liked 'Kaun Tujhe'

If you loved Palak Muchhal's Kaun Tujhe from 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', here are 5 other songs from the singer you should listen to/add to your playlist

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
In Image: Palak Muchhal; Source: Palak Muchhal's Instagram

Palak Muchhal's song Kaun Tujhe from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was an instant hit. Palak Muchhal's Kaun Tujhe is a soft ballad that talks about first love and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. If you loved Kaun Tujhe, here are some more Palak Muchhal's songs that fans should add to their playlist.

READ | Shreya Ghoshal is 'truly grateful' as singer wins big at Mirchi Music Awards 2021

Palak Muchhal's songs that are soft romantic numbers

1. Yaad Hai 

This song is from the movie Aiyaary and features Siddhart Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. This song is a duet and the male vocals are of Ankit Tiwari while the female vocals are of Palak Muchhal. This song is about two lovers reminiscing their happy days. The song is composed by Ankit Tiwari while the lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntasir

READ | Palak Muchhal's tribute to four years of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

2. Chahun Main Ya Naa

The movie Aashiqui 2 was a super hit and was also praised for its music. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The song is a love song and a duet sung by Palak Muchhal and Arijit Singh. The song was an instant hit and was loved by the audience. The song is composed by Jeet Gangulii is and written by Irshad Kamil. 

READ | Palak Muchhal's three recent tracks that should be on your playlist

3. Meri Ashiqui (female version)

Another hit song from the movie Aashiqui 2, this song was the title song of the movie. The male version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, while Palak Muchhal lends her vocals to the female version. The song is composed by Mithoon and lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil.

READ | Aditya Narayan's collaborations with Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

4. Teri Meri Kahani

This song is from the movie Gabbar Is Back. The song features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The song is a beautiful love song with the vocals of Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal. The song is composed by Chirantan Bhatt and the lyrics of the song are penned down by Manoj Yadav.

5. Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

The song is from Divya Khosla Kumar's movie Sanam Re. The song features Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela and it is a duet sung by Palak Muchhal and Armaan Malik. The song is composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are written by Manoj Yadav.

(Image Source: Palak Muchhal's Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT