Palak Muchhal Songs That Every Fan Must Add To Their Playlist If They Liked 'Kaun Tujhe'

Palak Muchhal's song Kaun Tujhe from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was an instant hit. Palak Muchhal's Kaun Tujhe is a soft ballad that talks about first love and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. If you loved Kaun Tujhe, here are some more Palak Muchhal's songs that fans should add to their playlist.

Palak Muchhal's songs that are soft romantic numbers

1. Yaad Hai

This song is from the movie Aiyaary and features Siddhart Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. This song is a duet and the male vocals are of Ankit Tiwari while the female vocals are of Palak Muchhal. This song is about two lovers reminiscing their happy days. The song is composed by Ankit Tiwari while the lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntasir

2. Chahun Main Ya Naa

The movie Aashiqui 2 was a super hit and was also praised for its music. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The song is a love song and a duet sung by Palak Muchhal and Arijit Singh. The song was an instant hit and was loved by the audience. The song is composed by Jeet Gangulii is and written by Irshad Kamil.

3. Meri Ashiqui (female version)

Another hit song from the movie Aashiqui 2, this song was the title song of the movie. The male version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, while Palak Muchhal lends her vocals to the female version. The song is composed by Mithoon and lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil.

4. Teri Meri Kahani

This song is from the movie Gabbar Is Back. The song features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The song is a beautiful love song with the vocals of Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal. The song is composed by Chirantan Bhatt and the lyrics of the song are penned down by Manoj Yadav.

5. Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

The song is from Divya Khosla Kumar's movie Sanam Re. The song features Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela and it is a duet sung by Palak Muchhal and Armaan Malik. The song is composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics are written by Manoj Yadav.

