Palak Muchhal's Three Recent Tracks That Should Be On Your Playlist

Palak Muchhal from Madhya Pradesh has given Bollywood some its most heart-warming songs from Dekha Hazaaon Dafa to Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega. The young singer is known for her soothing voice which gained her a massive fan following over a very short time. Palak is rising in the music industry giving a tough challenge to many veteran established singers. Here are some of Palak Muchhal's recent songs that a true music lover must listen.

Ik Mulaqaat - Dream Girl

The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. The touch of Dholak and Tabla in the song creates the feel of a perfect classical song with a mix of guitar and strokes. Palak Muchhal rocks the romantic song with her soft voice with Altamash Faridi. The pleasing music is given by Meet Bros and produced by the Zee Music Company. The wondrous lyrics of Ik Mulaqaat is written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title song - Palak Version

The female version of the title song of the film hits deep inside the heart. Palak's relaxing and soulful voice is complimented by guitar and flute. Music composers Sachet and Parampara utilized Palak's voice excellently for the female version of the romantic song. There are many goosebumps moments in the song where the singer takes the song to another level with her Surr and Antras. The original version of the same song is sung by Arijit and Parampara. Siddharth Garima's words in lyrics make the track lovable.

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram - Marjaavaan

Based on the theme of Dussehra, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is a very powerful song. Palak Muchhal has sung this track very beautifully. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyricist of the song, Manoj Muntashir, has created magic with his words. The powerful dance performance of Rakul Preet Singh makes the song absolutely strong with her robust dancing at the beginning of the song.

