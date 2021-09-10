Palash Sen Announces Release Date Of Euphoria's Upcoming Album 'Sale'; READ

One of the most successful pop-rock bands of India, Euphoria is back with their eighth album titled Sale. The lead singer Palash Sen took to his social media to share the exciting news with his fans while unveiling the colourful poster of the album featuring the members of the band. Promising a taste of modern music combined with their signature 'Tongue in Cheek humour', the new artwork of the album has the fans eagerly anticipating the album. Read on to find out the Sale release date.

Euphoria to release 'Sale'

The Palash Sen led rock band Euphoria are all set to release their first album in nine years. Taking to his Instagram, the lead singer dropped the release date while sharing a glimpse into their album. In the video, Sen can be seen talking to a girl and remarking to the camera, ''Where do I find love?'' Euphoria's Sale is set to release on September 14. The singer shared the video with the caption,

''The first look of SALE !!Euphoria's signature Tongue in Cheek humour.. Our signature sound, and our signature vibe.. Hamesha hatke! .. Get ready for Bhasad on 14.09.21! And let me know where do I find love!''

Previously, the 55-year-old singer had tingled the fans' anticipation by dropping the colourful artwork of their upcoming album featuring the members namely Vishal Mehta, Prashant Trivedi, Debajyoti Bhaduri, Aditya Shankar, Vishal Dixit, and Rakesh Bhardwaj. He shared the image writing, ''As promised, here is the album artwork. Someone told me we can't do it...We did! Euphoria's SALE - 10.09.2021 and 14.09.2021. Samjhe?''

The singer also received heaps of support and positive response after announcing the news of Euhpria's comeback. He dropped the announcement by saying, ''Khabar phailaane ka time shuru... Stage sajaaane ka time shuru.. Gaana bajaane ka time shuru.. Jalwa dikhaane ka time shuru.. Aur BHASADH machaane ka time shuru..! Get ready ladies and gents!!''

More on Euphoria

The band was formed in 1988 in Delhi by Palash Sen and his friends. The band shot to fame in 1998 with the success of their debut album Dhoom. Their song Dhook Pichuk went on to top several charts and made them a household name. With seven successful albums, the band soon became India's highest-selling artist and the highest-selling band ever.

