Palash Sen Complains Over Losing Car For Completing 10 Years In Delhi; 'It Broke My Heart'

For many, a car is one of their most prized possessions; and losing such a possession could be painful. That was the feeling for Euphoria band's Palash Sen.

The veteran singer-music composer was heartbroken over his car being deregistered as it had completed 10 years in Delhi. The National Green Tribunal had ordered the deregisteration of the cars over the concerning pollution levels from it, and the Delhi government complied with it earlier this year.

Palash started his 'complaint post' with the words 'my highway star' to describe his car. Sharing a photo of himself seated on his car's bonnet, he wrote that he was not sure whom to complain, so he felt the best medium to express his feelings was social media.

The artist then added that his car, a Toyota Fortuner was his 'treasure', and added that it was a 'tough car' in 'perfect condition', which drove like 'dream'. He added that it was his 'highway star for 10 years', without giving him a 'moment of trouble.'

So he was upset over having to lose his car due to Delhi's rule of deregistering diesel cars after 10 years. The Maaeri star felt that losing his car without any fitness or pollution check on the vehicle was hard.

Sen sarcastically stated that the multiple factories in the centre of the city 'didn't pollute', but his car, with or without a pollution check, 'definitely pollutes.'

Stating that the national vehicle policy was not appliable in Delhi, he sarcastically wrote, "Our cars pollute more than the cars in the rest of the country, you see."

The singer-songwriter said that he was a 'law-abiding citizen' and adhered to the norms, but it broke his heart. "Anything wrong in me feeling this way," he asked.

The National Green Tribunal had first banned all diesel vehicles that had completed 10 years from the streets of Delhi-NCR in July 2016 over its pollution levels. The Centre had sought in 2017 that the ban be modified, but the plea was dismissed.

The Delhi government then announced in December last year that diesel vehicles be deregistered on 1 January 2022. As per a PTI report, over 1 lakh diesel cars were thus deregistered in Delhi.