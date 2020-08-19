Ladaaii Song By Palash Sen Throws Light On The Eternal Fight Of Artists; Watch

Singer-songwriter Palash Sen dropped his latest music video, titled Ladaaii, August 18 under the label of his band Euphoria. The song featured numerous singers and artists, who are facing a crisis during the on-going global pandemic. The lyrics of the song focused to motivate everyone who has lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19. The music-video started with a note which read, "In March 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill".

Ladaai Song

As the video progressed further, it also stated that millions of people have lost their jobs. The song also added that no one cares about musicians, artists and affiliates as they are considered to be "Non-Essentials". As the song opened with its main verses, the other artists from the band can be seen playing their musical instruments to give music to the song. The four-minute-eighteen-second long video has bagged more than 8k views and is still counting along with 1.5k likes on YouTube. Scroll down to watch it.

Ladaaii Song by Palash Sen

The comments section of the song was filled with a positive response. A section of fans also appreciated the initiative taken by Palash's band. "Kudos Dr. Palash Sen for taking up this much needed initiative", said a fan, while another asserted, "Great job, and a great initiative to get all the talent together Dada. Way to Go Euphoria, Way to Go Talent". Meanwhile, a few YouTube users also praised the song. A comment read, "A truly beautiful composition". A user stated that Ladaaii song is "an inspirational take" on the present time.

Palash Sen's initiative-India for Indie

Along with the song, the 54-year-old singer also started #IndiaforIndie campaign. Ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been imposed, the entertainment industry has been facing various challenges as freelance singers and artists are not able to perform because of the social distancing norms. After looking at the problems the artists are facing, Palash Sen came forward and asked people to sign his petition, India for Indie. In the petition, Palash requested the honourable PM of India Narendra Modi to create an organised sector for freelance musicians like him.

