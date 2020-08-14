Palash Sen's 'Ladaaii' Teaser Out Now; Requests Fans To Sign #IndiaforIndie Petition

Palash Sen’s Euphoria is the latest in line to join the #IndiaforIndie campaign. Known for delivering some of the greatest chartbusters for over two decades, Palash Sen recently released the teaser of his new song which is titled as Ladaaii. The news of his upcoming track was shared by the singer a few days ago.

Palash Sen’s Ladaaii teaser out now

The teaser of the track titled Ladaaii starts with the quote which reads as, “Surely the righteous will never be shaken, they will be remembered forever”. The teaser features many people holding a banner of #IndiaforIndie. The teaser also shows various stills from the shooting of the music video.

Keeping up with the youthful vibe, the music, as seen in the teaser, sounds peppy. At the end of the video, Palash Sen also urges everyone to sign the petition #IndiaforIndie. The caption of his post reads as, “If you don’t fight for what can be... Don’t cry over what could be! LADAAII - COMING SOON”. Have a look at Palash Sen’s post below.

What is #IndiaforIndie campaign?

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been imposed, the entertainment industry has been facing various challenges as several freelance singers and artists are not able to perform due to the social distancing norms. Hence, after looking at the problems the musicians are facing, Euphoria’s singer-writer-composer Palash Sen came forward and has asked people to sign his petition, India for Indie.

Earlier, on July 3, 2020, Palash Sen took to his Instagram and shared a 5-minute long video. In this video clip, he expressed that in this time of nationwide lockdown, a lot of freelancing musicians had been facing problems as they did not have any work.

Hence, to support all these musicians, he started a petition titled: India for Indie. He also sent this petition to PM Modi. Moreover, in this petition, he also requested the honourable PM of India Narendra Modi to create an organised sector for freelance musicians like him. Take a look at the video here:

