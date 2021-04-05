Palash Sen's Son Kinshuk Sen Gears Up For His Hollywood Debut With 'In A Silent Way'

Indian singer Palash Sen is the frontman and founder of India’s rock and pop band Euphoria. The Delhi-based musician has earned recognition with his keen contribution to the world of music. Now, his son Kinshuk Sen is gearing up to follow the steps of his father by entering the showbiz world. Kinshuk is currently gearing up to make his Hollywood debut with the film titled, In A Silent Way.

Kinshuk Sen’s Hollywood debut

The movie titled In A Silent Way is inspired by the famous Miles Davis Song. The plot of the film chronicles the life of four Jazz musicians who reside in the busy city of Los Angeles. The movie traces their effort to make it big in the industry that has now room for them.

Directed by Collin Levin, the film initially debuted at the American Film festival last year alongside films by Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee and Orson Wells. Now, the movie is slated to be screened at a few more film festivals before getting a public release. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled to happen in the second half of 2021. Along with Sen, the movie also features Nicolai Dorian, Kimball Farley and Dillon J Stucky in pivotal roles.

Apart from In A Silent Way, Kinshuk is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming short film. The projects titled, The Book of Martians will have a digital premiere on Amazon later this year. The rookie actor has also begun working on his second full-length feature film namely, Fraud. Written by Arnold Rudnick, Fraud will be helmed by Rich Thorne. Sen will reportedly essay the role of the main protagonist in the film which is currently touted to be an action thriller.

About Kinshuk Sen’s father Palash Sen

The father of the actor formed his band Euphoria when he was a college student and began composing songs from his college days. After finishing his degree, Palash met DJ Bhaduri who has ever since been the backbone of his band. He made his Bollywood debut with Filhaal and is well-known for his notable tracks including Jiya Jaye Na, Hey Ya, Main Kaun Hoon and more.

