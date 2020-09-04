'Palkein Kholo' Song Is A Reminder To Be Kind And Loving Even Amidst Grave Problems

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Palkein Kholo song recently released on video streaming sites. The light-hearted song focuses on the goodness that still pertains in such unprecedented times. The song is being loved by the audience for its smooth vocals by Vishal Bhardwaj. The theme of the song is based on animal care and love, which is an active topic of discussion on social media.

'Palkein Kholo' song is all about love

Palkein Kholo is a recent Vishal Bhardwaj song which has been making quite some impact on the audience. The song has been composed and sung by the much-loved director while the production and mixing have been done by Ketan Sodha. The melody is light and gives out a soothing effect which stays with the audience for quite some time.

The song Palkein Kholo talks about the change that can come in with love and being nice. It promotes helping others for no reason, especially the ones that are helpless and uncertain in such unprecedented times. The heart-warming tune and meaningful lyrics by Bashir Badr are sure to leave the audience with a sense of satisfaction. The best thing about this musical piece is its ability to calm the listener.

The music video of Palkein Kholo features Fatima Sana Shaikh as a simple young woman who is staying in an overwhelming city. The character has immense love for dogs and also has an adorable pupper. A random thought occurs to Fatima in the song and she decides to help a stray dog who seems hungry. The sense of satisfaction that the character feels in her heart as she helps someone in need forms the crux of this piece.

Read Fatima Sana Shaikh Turns Director For Vishal Bharadwaj’s Music Video 'Palkein Kholo'

Also read Saif Ali Khan's 7 Startling Revelations Made On 'NoFilterNeha'

Unlike most music videos, the makers decided to choose a non-romantic theme, which is a breath of fresh air there is a sweet and much-needed message that is bound to stay with the audience since every part of it is relatable. The well-written lyrics put a spell on the listeners with their sheer beauty and simplicity. This song is worth a mention in every playlist as it reminds the listeners to pause, take a deep breath, and empathize.

Read Vishal Bhardwaj's Songs Where Singer's Vocals Are Used Instead Of Musical Instrument

Also read A Look At 'Masaba Masaba' Director Sonam Nair's Career And Other Details

Image courtesy: Still from YouTube (VB Music)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.