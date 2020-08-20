Pandit Jasraj's Family Pay Their Last Respects To The Late Singer In Mumbai, See Photos

Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 in New Jersey on Monday. The family of the classical vocalist revealed that the singer passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Several fans of the maestro and prominent celebrities put out their condolences for the late vocalist. They also shed light on what a great and legendary singer Pandit Jasraj truly was. The mortal remains of the singer arrived in Mumbai and thus the family performed the final rites. Several prominent celebrities spoke of his amazing work as a musical genius.

Also Read | Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Passes Away In New Jersey, US At The Age Of 90

Pandit Jasraj's family pays tribute as his mortal remains arrive

Also Read | 90-year-old Music Doyen Pandit Jasraj Will Be Cremated With State Honours

In several pictures posted online, the family can be seen grieving upon receiving the mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj. The family paid their tribute to the classical singer while still maintaining all safety protocols. The mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj were kept in the building compound to enable fans and family to pay their last respect to the late classical singer. The funeral service was carried out as the family accompanied each other for the final rites. The mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj were received by his wife and daughter as they later proceeded with the funeral service.

Also Read | Pandit Jasraj's Mortal Remains To Arrive In Mumbai, Funeral To Be Held On Aug 19

Pandit Jasraj was a renowned artist throughout his career and went on to win several accolades in his lifetime. He received the prestigious Padma Shri in 1975 and then went on to be awarded the Sangeet Natal Akademi Award in 1987. Later on, Pandit Jasraj also was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000. Several prominent artists mourned the death of Pandit Jasraj, including Vishal Dadlani, A R Rahman, Adnan Sami, Salim Merchant, and many more.

The singers and prominent artists expressed what a great singer and vocalist Pandit Jasraj was and how the world of music lost a gem. Actor Randeep Hooda called Pandit Jasraj an icon of classical proportions. He called his work “pure class” and thus put out his condolences as well. Several other actors too expressed their sadness over the passing away of the late Pandit Jasraj.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Mourns Demise Of Nishikant Kamat And Pandit Jasraj; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.