Pandit Jasraj's Homage To Be Held Through Facebook Live By His Daughter Durga Jasraj

Pandit Jasraj’s daughter Durga Jasraj will be paying homage to her father through a Facebook live session. The live session will be taking place on her official Facebook page and will be held on August 20, 2020, from 2:30 pm onwards. Pandit Jasraj was a classical vocalist who passed away at the age of 90 on August 17, 2020. As a tribute to the legendary vocalist, his daughter Durga Jasraj will be holding aa live music session on Facebook.

Pandit Jasraj's tribute to be held on Facebook

Durga Jasraj posted a picture on Instagram in which she mentioned that the Final Journey of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj will be held on Facebook live. She also requested fans of the legendary vocalist to also join them on the journey. Durga Jasraj is the daughter of Pandit Jasraj.

She started her career as a classical vocalist at the age of seven and gained immense popularity as a co-host on Zee TV’s Antakshari. Durga Jasraj is also the co-founder of a music company called 'Indian Music Academy' which was founded in 2006. The latter has travelled to more than 50 countries for several music concerts. Currently, she conducts online concerts for her fans, along with several renowned music artists from across the country.

Pandit Jasraj's death

Legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17, 2020, at the age of 90. Pandit Jasraj’s music career spanned over 80 years and he belonged to the Mewati Gharana. The music legend is a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Pandit Jasraj had turned 90 on January 2020.

His first-ever music concert was held in 1952, in front of the Nepal King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah. A minor planet between Mars and Jupiter was named after Pandit Jasraj in 2019. On September 23, 2019, the International Astronomical Union named a minor planet 2006 VP32 as ‘PanditJasraj’.

