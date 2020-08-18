Pandit Jasraj's Demise Mourned By Shweta Pandit With Last Record Of 'precious Dadu'

Tributes poured in for Pandit Jasraj after the legendary classical vocalist breathed his last in the United States of America on Monday. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to numerous politicians and film stars, the death was mourned with glorious respects. The Padma Vibhushan-winner’s grand niece Shweta Pandit too expressed her thoughts in an emotional post.

READ: Pandit Jasraj's Death Irreparable Loss To Music World: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh

Shweta Pandit remembers Pandit Jasraj

Shweta Pandit dropped heartwarming pictures with Pandit Jasraj to convey her tribute. They were seen posing all smiles in them, and in one of them, the legend was blessing the singer, known for songs in films like Partner, Welcome, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, among others, at her wedding in 2016. Along with that, she also shared a screenshot of the call last record with him, showing that they had shared a video call on August 7.

Bidding adieu to her ‘precious dadu’, she recalled all the ‘insanely beautiful memories’, and being speechless about the death.

READ: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Condoles Death Of Pandit Jasraj

Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/q0LpCvrgr8

— Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj died of a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey on Monday. He was 90.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” the family informed in a statement. “May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it read.

He left behind a legacy of an evergreen classical songs and albums, some which were turned into film tracks, in a career spanning eight decades, with honours like Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Life Achievement Award Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among others.

READ: Khattar, Amarinder Condole Death Of Music Legend Pandit Jasraj

READ: Pandit Jasraj's Family Issues Statement: 'May His Soul Rest In Eternal Musical Peace'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.