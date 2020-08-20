Pandit Jasraj's Last Rites: Family & Friends Pay Last Respects To Veteran, See Pics

The legendary music doyen, Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on Monday, August 17, 2020, in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj’s family revealed that the singer passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Lots of fans and celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their social media and put out condolences for the late vocalist. Pandit Jasraj's last rites were held in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of his close family and friends. Here is a look at Pandit Jasraj’s family and friends who attended his last rites today.

Pandit Jasraj's family and friends at his last rites

The mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj were brought to Mumbai and the final rites were performed by the family. The mortal remains were kept for a final glimpse to his fans and friends to pay their last respects. singers Anup Jalota, Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher. Producer and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attended Pandit Jasraj's last rites. Actor Rukhsar was also pictured as she paid her respect to Pandit Jasraj. The family and close friends from the entertainment industry paid their respects to Pandit Jasraj by following all the safety protocols. The mortal remains were kept in the building compound for ‘Antim Darshan’. Here is a look at the pictures of Pandit Jasraj’s family and friends who attended his last rites in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Faruk Kabir and Rukhsar

Lalit Pandit

Anup Jalota

Kailash Kher and Udit Narayan

Pandit Jasraj's last rites

Pandit Jasraj’s last rites were carried out with state honours. The entire music fraternity came together and sang for him. He was also given a 21 gun salute by the Mumbai police. He bid adieu to the world wrapped in Indian tricolour. Here is a look at some of the pictures and videos from Pandit Jasraj’s last rites.

Celebrities pay tributes to the late music doyen

The music maestro Pandit Jasraj was revered by music artists from across the nation. A lot of musicians and singers like Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar shared their grief over the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj. Popular Marathi singer Mahesh Kale also took to his official Instagram handle to share an emotional eulogy for Pandit Jasraj. Mahesh Kale posted a candid picture of the two and captioned it as “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Jasraj. Always so giving and encouraging - I’m indebted to you for always encouraging the music in me, and also for always supporting ICMA. Bapuji, your “Jeete Raho Gate Raho”, that you murmured into my ear, in that embrace after the screening of Katyar Kaljat Ghusli will be an aashirwad I’ll remember and find strength from, for the rest of my life. May you find peace in your onward journey. Jai Ho! 🙏🙏🙏”.

