India lost another musical gem today with the demise of iconic santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. The 84-year-old legend, who had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 10. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities, eminent personalities have penned heartfelt tributes for Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who changed the face of Hindustani classical music.

In his decades-long career, the musician collaborated with several notable artists including Lata Mangeshkar. Following his demise, a video of the duo rehearsing the popular song Morni Baaga Ma has surfaced on the internet.

Lata Mangeshkar & Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's rehearsal video surfaces online

The santoor player, who had composed music for several renowned films and shows in his career, was also behind the composition of Morni Baaga Ma, the popular track from Srivedi's 1991 film Lamhe. A video of him rehearsing the song with Lata Mangeshkar and Hariprasad Chaurasia has been making rounds on the internet.

In the throwback video, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen crooning the track while taking down some notes. Other musicians can also be seen perfecting the notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent condolences to the late artiste's family members and admirers in his heartfelt tribute on social media. He wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

For a major part of his career, the late santoor player collaborated with Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni among others. For his trailblazing work, he also received prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan among others.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @NCPAMUMBAI/ PTI