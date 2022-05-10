Pandit Shivkumar Sharma No More: Film Fraternity Pays Tribute To 'genius Musician'

Legendary musician and well-known santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma breathed his last on Monday, May 10. The 84-year-old artiste, who had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last few months, suffered a cardiac arrest. While eminent personalities across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been paying tributes to the music maestro, members of the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn his demise.

Celebrities pay tribute to the 'genius musician' Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Taking to his Twitter handle, singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani called Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's demise a 'massive loss' to music. "#PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as "Shiv-Hari" will also be beloved forever. Strength to his family, fans & students," he added.

Yet another massive loss to music.#PanditShivkumarSharma ji is irreplaceable. His playing redefined the Santoor along with Indian music itself. His film songs with Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia ji as "Shiv-Hari" will also be beloved forever.



Strength to his family, fans & students. pic.twitter.com/KDJQVedci4 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 10, 2022

Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee also remembered the late musician, stating that nobody will be able to fill the void he has left. Veteran star Hema Malini also shared a throwback picture alongside the artiste and called him a 'gentleman to the core'. She added, "He will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family."

Rest in peace 🙏 ॐ शान्ति ! There will be no one to fill the space of yours!! जहां रहिए खुश रहिए !! 🙏 https://t.co/u0kslPPFl2 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 10, 2022

One more legend,Pt.ShivKumar Sharma,Santoor maestro, passes away.A gentleman to the core,he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world.I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0GREtxOat — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 10, 2022

Jeet Gannguli also spoke about how the world of music has lost a 'genius musician, great visionary, santoor maestro and a wonderful human being'. He called Pandit Shivkumar's demise an 'irreparable loss for Hindustani Classical Music'.

The world of music has lost a genius musician, great visionary, santoor maestro and a wonderful human being —Pt Shivkumar Sharma. It’s an irreparable loss for Hindustani Classical Music. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y2WJaSKMHw — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) May 10, 2022

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, spoke about the artiste's 'unparalleled contribution' to popularise Santoor, adding that his death is one of the greatest losses for the world of music. "My thoughts and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti," he added.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Santoor maestro, #PanditShivKumarSharma. He had unparalleled contribution in popularising #Santoor and his passing away has left a huge void in the world of music. My thoughts and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 10, 2022

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had composed music for several Hindi films, including Chandni, Darr and Silsila.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VISHALDADLANI)