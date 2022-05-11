Pandit Shivkumar Sharma No More: From Alka Yagnik To Anup Jalota, Musicians Mourn Demise

Legendary musician and well-known santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The artiste had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last few months and died after suffering a cardiac arrest. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind, eminent personalities of the country mourned the veteran musician's demise and paid homage to the music maestro. The music industry also mourned the legendary musician's demise.

From Alka Yagnik to Anup Jalota, music industry pays tribute to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

In an interview with Hindustan Times, singer Alka Yagnik said that it’s a really sad day. She further added that Shivkumar Ji was a world-class musician, a brilliant artiste and a very soft-spoken and down-to-earth person. Yagnik continued, "I sang one song for him in Darr (1993) called Ang Se Ang Lagana. He was a thorough gentleman, who would always love and bless me. It’s a huge loss to the world of music."

Anup Jalota opened up as he mourned the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Jalota said, "Pandit Shivkumar Sharma ji ka jaana sangeet jagat ke liye bahut badi haani hai. He took the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu & Kashmir, to a global level. His work was exemplary. Unhone jo sangeet ke liye kiya, woh koi aur kar hi nahin sakta. He was an amazing musician and human being. People would see Lord Krishna’s chhavi in him. He will be truly missed."

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also stated that the passing away of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji marks the end of an era. Ustad Khan said that he was the pioneer of santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. The Indian musician asserted, "For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever. Om Shanti."

President Ram Nath Kovind mourns demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Earlier, in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind said that he was sad to learn about the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and offered condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. "Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma’s recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. He popularised Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere," President Kovind tweeted.

