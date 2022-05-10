Pandit Shivkumar Sharma No More: PM Modi Pays Tribute, Recalls Interactions With Him

Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who gave a unique direction to Hindustani classical music passed away on May 10. The 84-year-old had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. With people mourning the great loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere grief while condoling the legendary artist's passing away.

Hailing from Jammu, Shiv Kumar popularised the use of the instrument Santhoor and exalted it along with other, more traditional and famous instruments such as sitar and sarod. His tragic demise has left a deep void in the hearts of classical music lovers which can never be filled.

PM Narendra Modi condoles tragic demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

PM Modi, in his tribute, looked back at the conversations with the late music maestro and recalled how his demise has left "our cultural world poorer." While sending his prayers to the family to cope with the great loss, PM Modi wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mourned the veteran's demise on Twitter while calling it an "irreparable loss to the art and music world." "The demise of renowned Santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who was honored with 'Padma Vibhushan' and 'Padma Shri', is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. May Lord Shri Ram grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family and fans to bear this unfathomable loss. Peace," Yogi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

'पद्म विभूषण' व 'पद्म श्री' से सम्मानित सुविख्यात संतूर वादक पंडित शिव कुमार शर्मा जी का निधन कला एवं संगीत जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह अथाह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 10, 2022

Pandit Sivkumar Sharma's early life

For most of his career, the santoor player had composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni among others. Also, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma composed the background music for one of the scenes in the 1956 film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje. Four years later, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma recorded his first solo album.

Apart from having an illustrious carer, the late classical music was also the recipient of various prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

IMAGE: PTI