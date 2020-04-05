The Debate
Pankaj Udhas Urges Citizens To 'dispel Darkness Of Coronavirus' By Lighting A Lamp At 9 Pm

Music

Pankaj Udhas encouraged the citizens to light a lamp or torch at 9 pm on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

Famous Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas on Sunday, through a song, encouraged the citizens to light a lamp or torch at 9 pm on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, against the 'darkness of Coronavirus' in the country. 

"Lighting a lamb at 9 pm is certainly a wonderful idea. I would encourage the citizens to step forward, light a lamb and pray that the darkness is lifted from the nation," Pankaj Udhas said, during a live interaction with Republic TV. 

 

 

