Pankaj Udhas Urges Citizens To 'dispel Darkness Of Coronavirus' By Lighting A Lamp At 9 Pm

Famous Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas on Sunday, through a song, encouraged the citizens to light a lamp or torch at 9 pm on Sunday, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, against the 'darkness of Coronavirus' in the country.

"Lighting a lamb at 9 pm is certainly a wonderful idea. I would encourage the citizens to step forward, light a lamb and pray that the darkness is lifted from the nation," Pankaj Udhas said, during a live interaction with Republic TV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.