Papon Discharged From Hospital, Shares Health Update With Fans

Papon was discharged after hospitalisation due an undisclosed health emergency. The singer shared a selfie from a flight which he took after being discharged from medical care. He is reportedly on his way to the UK with his family. Earlier, Papon had raised concern among the fans after he shared a picture of himself from a hospital. Even though he did not reveal what landed him there, he assured fans that he was well and recuperating.

In his latest tweet, Papon wrote, "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love. Love back to you all. I am much better now with all you blessings & headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry “DAAL KHICHADI” from home is traveling with me (sic)." In the picture shared on Twitter, Papon wore sunglasses and left his curly hair loose.

Papon thanks son for pulling an all nighter in hospital

While Papon informed fans about his hospitalisation, he also thanked his 13-year-old son Puhor for staying by his side as he recovered from his medical setback. Sharing a picture from his hospital room, which also featured his son, Papon wrote, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!"

We all fight these small battles alone. I don't personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!

He continued, "t’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already. Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now (sic)." Papon is known for songs such as Jiyein Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum), Kyon Na Hum Tum (Barfi!) and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha).