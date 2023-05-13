Papon Hospitalised, Singer Turns Emotional As Teenage Son Spends The Night By His Side

Singer-songwriter Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, was hospitalised due to unknown reasons. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The singer took to social media and informed fans about his health.

Papon also shared that his 13-year-old son Puhor Mahanta chose to be by his side to take care of him. The singer also said that it was an emotional moment for him and wished that his parents were around to witness them together like this. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!" Take a look at the tweet below.

"It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share it with my friends and well-wishers :) I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already ! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now," he added. Take a look at the tweets below.

More about Papon

Angaraag Papon Mahanta has lent his vocals to songs in various languages including Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali. He rose to fame with his song Jiyein Kyun from the film Dum Maaro Dum. He lent his voice to many popular songs including Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kyon, Bulleya, Humnava, Bulleya, Tu Chale Toh, and Kaun Mera among others.