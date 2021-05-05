Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma's New Song 'Nazaraa' Out, Netizens Pour Love

Actor-model Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are back together for another music video. Paras and Mahira acted as a lead in the music video of the song called Nazaraa by Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali. The song released on May 5, 2021, under the banner of T-Series. Netizens have been praising the vocals and the performances of Paras Chhabra and Mahira in the video.

Netizens in love with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s brand new music video

Nazaraa by The Legendary Wadalis released on Wednesday and within a few hours of release, the song is getting immense love on Youtube. Within an hour, the song has crossed more than 1.4 lakh views on Youtube and over 16,000 likes. In the video, Paras Chhabra played the role of a bad guy who is searching for Mahira due to some reasons. Mahira takes shelter in a home where she slowly falls in love with the owner, played by Lakhwinder Wadali. Take a look at the video below.

Netizens are showering immense love on the song. Several netizens praised the performance of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra while several others praised the vocals and the lyrics of the song. One of the users was very impressed by Mahira’s performance and said that she deserves to get a role in Bollywood while some users were in love with the expressions of Paras Chabbra. Check out some of the reactions by netizens to Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s new song.

Nazaraa is sung by Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali and penned by Fida Batalvi. The song is composed by Aar Bee and Sufi Bhatt. Director Jot helmed the music video whereas Shoib Siddiqui did the cinematography. Ashu Kathupaul edited the music video of the song.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been seen together in a lot of music videos. Recently, they were featured in the music video of the song Rang Lageya by Rochak Kohli. They were also seen together in the music video of some other songs like Kamaal Karte Ho, Baarish, and Ring.

IMAGE: Mahira Sharma's Instagram

