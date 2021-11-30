'Pareshaan' Singer Shalmali Kholgade Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Farhan Shaikh; See Pics

Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade surprised fans after she tied the knot with beau Farhan Shaikh on November 22 in Mumbai. The singer, who maintains a low profile, has not shared any updates about the same on social media. However, several pictures from the private ceremony have been surfacing online.

Shalmali was in a relationship with the sound engineer for a long and thus the duo decided to get hitched in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members. In the viral pictures, the couple was seen twinning in their coordinated wedding couture. The Pareshaan fame singer wore an orange-beige colour printed saree with a white halter neck blouse and had paired it with a set of silver jhumkas. On the other hand, Farhan had looked dapper in his orange kurta pyjama set.

The pictures showed the two performing all the rituals together while seeking the blessings of their elders. Viral Bhayani shared the pictures on Instagram while congratulating the newlywed couple. Shalmali and Farhan had a court marriage and a puja. However, the main attraction in the picture has to be the varmala. They had embedded their pictures in snaps and attached them to their floral garlands. However, if reports are to be believed by various media outlets, the couple is planning to throw a lavish reception on December 1, 2021, which will be graced by the industry superstars.

Shalmali Kholgade's work as a playback singer in Bollywood

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shalmali Kholgade started her career as a lead vocalist in Bollywood playback singing in 2012 with the song Pareshaan from film Ishaqzaade under the music of Amit Trivedi. Apart from this, her other two songs, Daaru Desi from Cocktail and Aga Bai from Aiyyaa, both became hits. In 2013, Kholgade's first track, Lat Lag Gayee from the movie Race 2 met with immense commercial appreciation. She had released her new song Regular on July 21, 2020. She initially shared teasers from her song on her Instagram account and later released the entire video on YouTube. The entire song has been released on different music apps while the video was shared on YouTube.

(Image: Instagram/ViralBhayani)