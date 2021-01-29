PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases COLOURS EP On Streaming Platforms

PARTYNEXTDOOR has recently re-released his COLOURS EP on streaming platforms. Earlier, many fans thought that the release of COLOURS 3 was coming soon. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s COLOURS EP is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. Read ahead to know more.

PARTYNEXTDOOR's album

COLOURS songs were originally released on December 3, 2014. The four-track project was the first instalment in the series. It was released on Party’s SoundCloud through Drake‘s OVO Sound label. The sequel arrived 3 years later with four other tracks titled as COLOURS 2.

The sequel has been available on streaming platforms but has never been packaged together as an 8 track project. Now, it is finally released as a full package. The streaming re-release is accompanied by a new cover and includes four extra tracks. These were designated as COLOURS 2 that were initially set to release in 2014. Tracks such as Girl from Oakland, Freak in You, Jus Know and more are now available for fans.

Yesterday, PARTYNEXTDOOR took to Instagram to announce the same. Sharing the playlist, he said that he was making the original COLOURS finally available on Friday for fans everywhere. He also said that he would be back soon. Fans commented on his post in large numbers and expressed their excitement about the release. As COLOURS EP was out, he announced the news on Twitter that created a buzz in no time.

More about PARTYNEXTDOOR

The earliest tracks from PARTYNEXTDOOR are some of his best. The COLOURS EPs sets an essential period of the singer’s evolution and also his consistency. PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed for Drake's OVO Sound record label in 2013. That was a joint-venture with Warner Records. PARTYNEXTDOOR has collaborated with several artists such as Drake, Big Sean and Jeremih. He is also a writer of the song Work which was a part of Rihanna's album Anti and received critical acclaim all over. This song peaked at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. PARTYNEXTDOOR also assisted the artists in writing the song Wild Thoughts. This song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

