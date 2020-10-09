McCartney Shares Pic With Lennon On His 80th Birth Anniversary; Netizens 'love The Bond'

Paul McCartney is popularly known as one of the lead vocalists and the main Bass player of The Beatles. His partnership with groupmate John Lennon on songwriting was widely talked about in the early 60s. He recently shared a picture with John Lennon on his birthday on his social media. His fans went gaga over the picture and started sharing some more of John Lennon's pictures on the occasion of his birthday.

Paul McCartney's picture with John Lennon

Paul McCartney and John Lennon were a part of the iconic band The Beatles, which disbanded in 1970. In 1980, John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman. Today marks John Lennon's 80th birth anniversary. Paul McCartney shared a throwback picture with him on his birthday. Paul McCartney and John Lennon are seen writing a song in the black and white picture. The two seem happy while discussing. Paul wrote that the picture always reminded him of his bond with John. Take a look at the picture:

I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul#JohnLennon #LENNON80 pic.twitter.com/ePrHqvZxVB — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2020

Musician Andy Bell reshared the picture and said that it was a beautiful message from Paul McCartney. He also calls Paul 'the greatest musician alive'. A fan of The Beatles retweeted the picture and said that if the picture doesn't make some people sad then their heart should be transplanted.

Love this message, from @PaulMcCartney, the greatest living musician on the planet, to his pal John https://t.co/YdehmwmGbL — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) October 9, 2020

If this doesn't give you a crack in your shield, you might need a heart transplant. https://t.co/Pb8FosWe4q — Truthy McGoo (@mc_truthy) October 9, 2020

Another Beatles fan retweeted the picture and asked what would the world do without John Lennon's music. She also wished him on his birthday. A Twitter user wrote that when he opened the app he saw a cropped image of Paul McCartney and John Lennon. For a few seconds, he thought like they were 'new dads who were looking at their newborn baby in awe'. Here are the tweets.

I looked at this pic too quickly and because of Twitter cropping, thought it was of some new dads looking at their baby. Fitting, somehow. https://t.co/25uWFU4rwl — Hannah Andrews (@Handrews_) October 9, 2020

Another fan sent a gif from Brooklyn 99 where Andy Samberg's character Jake Peralta says that he is going to go cry now. The part of Paul and John's bond made the user emotional. A fan shared black and white pictures of the iconic duo and wrote that they together 'changed the world of music'. One of the pictures shows the band performing. Take a look.

Alot of love for these two to change the world of music ♥️! ..

love forever "McLennon" ♾🤍. pic.twitter.com/9U9O7XImPj — Shahad. (@ishahadx_) October 9, 2020

