Paul McCartney Slams People Opposing Face Masks; Calls Their Argument 'stupid'

The Beatles and both of its foremost band members John Lennon and Paul McCartney have been known to be outspoken about social issues in their respective lives; via their public statements and their songs as well. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought up several points of discussion among society about issues such as lockdowns and using of face masks in public spaces, and how there is a belief among some people that being forced to wear face masks in public restricts people’s freedom. In an apologetic manner, Paul McCartney has slammed such beliefs in his latest interview- have a look at it.

Paul McCartney slams face masks opposers

Countries across the world are adopting various measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly increasing cases. It has come as an obvious measure to make the wearing of face masks in public places mandatory everywhere in the world. However, some people have raised concerns about it citing it puts a restrain on their civil rights. Paul McCartney in his latest interview has taken this argument on in the bluntest manner. Speaking to Seth Doane in CBS Sunday Morning, the singer said that when some people say that wearing masks is “infringing” upon their civil liberties, he believes it is simply “stupid”.

ALSO READ: 'The Beatles' Star Paul McCartney Confesses He Enjoys Listening To BTS; Read More

During the course of the interview, Doane also made sure to put on record that both he and Paul had been tested positive for coronavirus previously. However, McCartney had not done any other in-person interview to promote his new record, McCartney III. This discussion has taken a new momentum ever since UK has announced lockdown for the next few days to counter the new variant of the coronavirus in the UK that has come under attention. In that same interview, McCartney even spoke about another popular The Beatles members John Lennon.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Moved 'evermore's' Release To Avoid Conflicting With Paul McCartney's Album?

A few days back, John Lennon’s 40th death anniversary went by. The world is aware of the tragic death of John Lennon that took place in 1980, when the singer was brutally shot multiple times outside his own apartment in Manhattan. Paul McCartney talked about not being able to process Lennon’s death even after four decades. The singer talked about how Lennon’s death was so "senseless", with him wanting to “break down crying” every single day.

ALSO READ: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & John Lennon's Family Remember Him On 40th Death Anniversary

ALSO READ: John Lennon Had Asked Cliff Richard To Delay Release Of His Single, Recalls Latter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.