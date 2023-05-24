Paul Simon Joins Ranks Of Musicians Battling Hearing Loss, Might Stop Performing Live

Grammy-winning musician Paul Simon recently disclosed that he has experienced a significant loss of hearing in his left ear, raising concerns about his future in the music industry. According to ANI, Simon in an interview with an international media portal expressed frustration and annoyance with his hearing condition, which has made everything more difficult for him. He explained, ‘Quite suddenly, I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So everything became more difficult’.

Initially, he felt frustration and annoyance, hoping the condition would resolve itself. However, his hearing has not returned, leaving the legendary artist uncertain about the possibility of returning to live performance. Despite the setback, Simon finds solace in the fact that there are certain songs he no longer wishes to perform live.

Regarding this matter, Simon stated, "The songs of mine that I don't want to sing live, I don't sing them. Sometimes there are songs that I like, and then at a certain point in a tour, I'll say, 'What the f*** are you doing, Paul?'" He cited "You Can Call Me Al" as a song that often prompted such thoughts. Reflecting on those moments, he admitted, "You're like a Paul Simon cover band. You should get off the road, go home."

Other Musicians who suffer from hearing issue

Hearing loss among musicians is not uncommon, with several artists experiencing such problems due to their exposure to high sound volumes. Notable musicians like Dave Grohl, Phil Collins, Sting, Bono, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Céline Dion, Will.i.am, Ozzy Osbourne, Brian Johnson, Neil Young, Grimes, Pete Townshend, Jeff Beck, Brian Wilson, Danny Elfman, and even Ludwig von Beethoven, have all encountered varying degrees of hearing issues.

Dave Grohl, the frontman of Foo Fighters, described himself as deaf and relies on lip-reading, yet his hearing remains intact in the studio. Phil Collins has suffered serious hearing loss in his left ear and risks complete deafness. Sting has a hearing impairment and tried using a hearing aid, but found it unsatisfactory. Bono has tinnitus, which is mentioned in the U2 song 'Staring at the Sun.'

Musicans suffer from Tinnitus

Another singer Eric Clapton developed tinnitus from using powerful speakers throughout his career. Barbra Streisand has been dealing with hyperacusis and tinnitus since childhood. Chris Martin wears earplugs during Coldplay concerts to manage his tinnitus. Noel Gallagher developed tinnitus from continuous guitar playing. Céline Dion experienced autophony, causing her to cancel concerts due to hearing issues. Tinnitus is the perception of the sound that does not have an external source, so other people cannot hear it.

Will.i.am also suffers from tinnitus, hearing high-pitched sounds without external noise. Ozzy Osbourne's hearing has been affected by years of loud music and substance abuse. Brian Johnson risked going completely deaf and blew out an eardrum from driving race cars without ear protection. Neil Young manages his tinnitus to continue performing. Grimes canceled a tour due to tinnitus from exposure to loud speakers.

Pete Townshend founds HEAR to prevent hearing problems

Pete Townshend founded HEAR to prevent hearing problems among musicians after experiencing partial deafness. Jeff Beck developed tinnitus from exposure to high sound volumes. Brian Wilson has hearing loss in his right ear but still created the acclaimed album 'Pet Sounds.' Danny Elfman left his band due to partial hearing loss but remains active as a film score composer. Ludwig von Beethoven, known as history's most famous deaf musician, experienced ringing noises that led to complete deafness in his later years.

These stories serve as a poignant reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of the music industry lies a harsh reality. The passion and dedication these artists pour into their craft often exacts a heavy toll on their hearing. Yet, despite the challenges they face, these musicians continue to inspire audiences with their resilience and unwavering love for music.