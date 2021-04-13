'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Fame Yashraj Mukhate Meets AR Rahman, Says, 'Finally Met God'

YouTuber and music composer Yashraj Mukhate took to his social media handle to share a picture with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Yashraj interviewed Rahman for his upcoming film 99Songs and wrote, "I finally met God."

"It has been a life-long dream to be in front of you," Yashraj was heard saying in the video as he attached the link of the interview on his profile. Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight sensation with his viral video, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.

Currently, Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video has more than 77 million views on YouTube. Similar was the case with Yashraj Mukhate’s video edits like Biggini Shoot, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video, and the Shehnaaz Gill edit.

'99 Songs' is about one man's struggle against the old and new world: AR Rahman

Describing his maiden production 99 Songs as an "experiential movie", music maestro AR Rahman says the film revolves around a man who uses music to navigate the struggles of both the old and new world. The musical drama movie is a story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

Directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Rahman has also co-written the movie, which is produced under his banner YM Movies.

Actors Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal, composer-drummer Ranjit Barot, and Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram will be seen in supporting roles in the film. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. "99 Songs" will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 16.

