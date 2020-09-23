Payal Dev On Recreating Old Songs: 'There's So Much Pressure To Do Complete Justice'

Indian playback singer Payal Dev, who belted out some of the hit tracks like Genda Phool, Toxic, recently composed and crooned a track titled LOL from the upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny. Payal Dev, who has contributed her music in films like Khandaani Shafakhana, Namaste England, recently revealed her experience of composing the song in an exclusive interview with the Republicworld. The singer also shared her views on recreating old songs as she has done one for the forthcoming film.

Payal Dev shares her views on composing songs

Payal said she finds it liberating to compose songs on one’s terms and conditions. She further said that singing and composing songs are two different things that require an equal amount of hard work and labour behind. Shedding some light on the same, Payal said,

"Both are different from each other. We as singers need to sing as per the music composers’ thoughts and how he wants the song to be. But, when I am composing a song, I can use my creativity like adding variations and changing tune or note at some point. Every composer has their view of the songs that they compose. So I was composing songs as a singer only because I knew I will have to sing that later. For many years I was working as a singer until I started composing songs from the film Khandani Shafakhana. So it feels great to do both compose and sing a song. It makes the job easier."

Payal further said that composing a song is not a tedious job for her. According to her she never thought of becoming a composer. She also said that during the initial career days she used to record songs on her phone.

"Composing songs was never on my list and I never thought of becoming one, But, I think T-Series game me that confidence that my compositions were amazing and hold a value in the market also. So with my collaborations with T-Series, I started composing songs for films like Namaste England, Marjawan, and many more. Composing is also not that tough for me, its altogether a very different thing that I love to do and have been doing that. Singing and composing are two different things. Not everyone is a good singer and not everyone is a good composer," she opined.

After releasing LOL from Ginny weds Sunny, Payal said that she has composed three songs for the film and one of which is a recreation. Expressing her views on recreating old songs, the singer opined that recreating or remixing loses the essence of the old song. She further revealed that recreating old songs is not a cup of tea for any music composer as they have to maintain the legacy also. Elaborating further, she said,

"It's not easy to recreate an old song and if you ask me I feel its better to create something new. Whenever recreating an old song is involved, there is so much pressure on you to do complete justice to the old song. Recreating an already hit song is tedious as we need to maintain that mark of the old song which is already hit so that people like the newly refurbished version. There is pressure to please people so that they accept and like the song. Apart from this, a composer is also tensed about people as they start commenting if they don’t like the song. Adding a new element in the old song is also important as we cannot just use the old track and present it forward."

Continuing, the Baarish singer said, “Recreation means that a composer is reacting a new element in the entire song so that should be maintained. So in the upcoming song also I have created the ‘Antara’ and hook line. Recreating is very very tough and has too much responsibility for you.”

