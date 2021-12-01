'Pehli Nazar Mein' To 'Zaalima', Bollywood Songs You Didn't Know Were Copied From K-pop

Indian netizens have been witnessing the boom of Korean popular music, also known as, K-pop over the past couple of years. Popular bands like BTS and BLACKPINK have accumulated quite a fan following with their catchy and top-charting music. However, the K-pop wave has been secretly taking over the hearts of the netizens in India owing to the many Bollywood songs copying or holding a striking resemblance to K-pop music.

From the 2017 romantic banger 'Zaalima' to the classic 'Pehli Nazar Mein', here is a list of all the Bollywood songs that have been inspired or copied from K-pop.

1. Zaalima

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, the 2017 smash hit Zaalima became a topic of debate after K-pop fans noticed the song's similarities with BIGBANG member Taeyang's popular hit Eyes, Nose, Lips. Several netizens claimed that the melody of Zaalima is similar to the Korean artist's hit romantic ballad. The latter was released in 2014 and was critically acclaimed.

2. Pehli Nazar Mein

The 2008 hit film Race gave netizens one of the most memorable romantic ballads of all time, Pehli Nazar Mein crooned by singer Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam. Actors Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna's chemistry in the music video managed to steal several hearts. However, it also caught the attention of several K-pop fans after they recognized the melody from the Korean song Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup from the 2005 drama Delightful Girl.

3. Baatein Kuch Ankahee

From the 2007 romantic drama Life In A... Metro starring Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, the romantic song Baatein Kuch Ankahee was a huge hit among the audience. However, this Pritam song was lifted from the Korean song Ah reum da oon sa ram from the drama My Lovely Sam Soon starring Sun‑ah Kim and Hyun Bin in 2005.

4. Dil Khol Do

Popular band, BTS was also not spared from Bollywood as Benny Dayal's 2020 release Dil Khol Do was recognized by Indian ARMY, the name of BTS' fandom. The fandom was quick to point out the similarity between BTS' hit song So What! and Benny's song which featured actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda.

5. Laaj Sharam

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar starrer Veere Di Wedding featured a song titled Laaj Sharam which was enjoyed by the fans for its upbeat and peppy music. However, many were quick to notice that the first minute of the song was copied from the popular K-pop band GOT7's 2014 song Girls Girls Girls. The resemblance in this Bollywood song was hard to miss by the fans.

(Image: Instagram/@emptiness_xd/bts.bighitofficial)